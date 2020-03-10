BATH – Max Ater and his band will perform an intimate show at 7:30pm on Friday, March 20, in the Annex performance space at The Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

Ater, who grew up on Maine’s south coast, recently signed a deal with Michigan-based label Prudential Records. With his blend of country and pop, the award-winning 25-year-old is very much on the rise, and is quickly becoming a sensation throughout New England and beyond. His latest release, “Easy” is available for streaming on Spotify and can be downloaded on iTunes. At the age of six, Max Ater began playing piano, and filled his youth with community theatre, vocal training, and hours a day behind the piano. At an early age, Max was inspired by artists such as Jamie Cullum, Norah Jones, John Mayer, and Elton John. In high school, he began composing original music, leading him to win to an array of accolades, including winning Maine’s Got Talent in 2012, as well as garnering an Independent Music Award in 2016.

Tickets for Max Ater and a full schedule of upcoming performances at the Chocolate Church Arts Center can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455. Select upcoming performances include folk songwriter David Mallett on March 27, Maine indie-rock group Rustic Overtones with opening band Gentle Temper on March 28, and the biennial Mud Boots and Black Tie Gala on Saturday, April 4.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St., Bath.

