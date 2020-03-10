Central Maine Community College secured its fourth consecutive trip to the USCAA national championship game with an 80-62 win over Villa Maria on Tuesday in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Kristen Huntress led the Mustangs (27-3) with 23 points and Natalie Thurber added 19 points. Norvonee Hall led Villa Maria (19-6) with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The second-seeded Mustangs, who defeated Villa Maria in last year’s national championship game, will play the winner of the other semifinal between No. 5 Southern Maine Community College and No. 1 Penn State Beaver being played Tuesday afternoon. The national championship game for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

