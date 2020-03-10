Dixfield church meal is a fundraiser DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Congregational Church will hold a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon of corned beef and cabbage at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15, in the church annex. The proceeds will be used to buy supplies for the chocolate Easter egg fundraiser. The meal will be by donation. All are welcome.

Boiled dinner to be served at Auburn Community Center

AUBURN — The Age-Friendly Community Committee and Tizz Crowley, former Auburn city councilor, are co-sponsoring a New England boiled dinner, served at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park. Doors will open at 4 p.m. There is no cost for the dinner but donations will be accepted.

The menu will include ham, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, turnip and a special green dessert.

Everyone 50+ is welcome to attend. Food will be served while supplies last.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner offered RUMFORD — The Rumford Eagles Auxiliary and S.G. Thibault Funeral Home are co-sponsoring a St. Patrick’s Day dinner starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Rumford Eagles Function Hall, 129 Rumford Ave., and last until sold out. The menu includes corned beef or ham, potato, carrots, onion, turnip, cabbage, roll and dessert. Take-out will be available. Cost is $8. All proceeds go to Androscoggin Hospice.

