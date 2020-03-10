The latest news from around the U.S. and the world on coronavirus:

HARVARD TELLS STUDENTS NOT TO RETURN TO CAMPUS

Harvard University advised its students not to return to campus after spring break and to expect to complete classwork remotely “until further notice,” in an effort to avoid the further spread of covid-19.

The change marked another sign of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on even the most iconic institutions, as a growing number of universities known for their intense classroom debates, crowded events and hands-on research are now moving to empty their campuses as much as possible.

Amherst College, Princeton University, Stanford University, New York University, the University of Washington and others have announced dramatic changes in recent days in an effort to prevent infections by limiting the communal gatherings that have been central to campus life and learning at many schools.

Harvard is beginning to transition to virtual classes and hopes that transformation will be complete by March 23, the first day of classes after spring break, the school’s president announced to campus Tuesday.

Graduate students will transition to online work wherever possible, and students who must remain on campus will be taught remotely “and must prepare for severely limited on-campus activities and interactions,” the university’s president, Lawrence Bacow, wrote.

Non-essential gatherings of more than 25 people on campus are strongly discouraged, he wrote.

SOCCER GAMES IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL WILL HAVE NO SPECTATORS

MADRID — All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a European Championship qualifying match, will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish league said Tuesday that matches in the first and second divisions will be played without fans for at least two weeks. The announcement came after the government outlined a series of preventative measures being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus, including ordering all sporting events with a significant number of fans — professional and non-professional — to be played in empty venues.

The league said it will “follow its recommendations and/or decisions, prioritizing the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists, etc., due to the COVID-19 health crisis.”

Portugal announced similar measures for the professional league and said youth soccer competitions would be suspended between Saturday and March 28. It also said non-professional soccer matches can’t be played with crowds bigger than 5,000 people.

The moves in Spain and Portugal came a day after Italy said all sports events in the country, including Serie A soccer games and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics, would be suspended until April 3.

TRUMP CALLS FOR PAYROLL TAX RELIEF TO CALM MARKETS

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday that his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief and other quick measures, as a public health and economic maelstrom brought on by the coronavirus drew closer to him personally.

Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters he is seeking “very substantial relief” to the payroll tax. Trump also said he was seeking help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they’re “not going to miss a paycheck” and “don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault.”

Trump said he would hold a press conference Tuesday to outline the proposals, saying his administration and Congress would be “discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that’s big, that’s a big number. We’re also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not going to ever miss a paycheck.”

Global stock markets rebounded Tuesday from record-setting declines.

Oil prices also recovered some of their losses in Monday’s record-setting plunge.

On Wall Street, which suffered its biggest one-day drop since the 2008 global crisis on Monday, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index picked up 3.9% and the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.8%.

As Trump grappled with an epidemic whose consequences he has repeatedly played down, the White House asserted it was conducting “business as usual.” But the day’s business was anything but normal. Lawmakers pressed for details on how the Capitol could be made secure, handshakes on the Hill were discouraged and a Pentagon meeting was broken into sub-groups to minimize the number of people in the same room.

The president dove into handshakes with supporters earlier in the day, when arriving to headline a fundraiser in Longwood, Florida, that raised about $4 million for his re-election campaign and the Republican Party.

On his flight back to Washington he was accompanied by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who later went into a voluntary quarantine. Gaetz was one of several Republican lawmakers who were exposed to a person at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the virus. His office said he was “mid-flight” on Air Force One when CPAC informed his staff that he had been in contact with the attendee who had the virus. Once the plane landed, Gaetz was tested.

Vice President Pence, who also spoke at CPAC, said he has not been tested for the virus. He said he did not know whether Trump had been tested.

On Capitol Hill, leaders have so far shown little willingness to close the Capitol, but meetings were scheduled throughout the day to discuss preparations.

PEARL JAM POSTPONES NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

LOS ANGELES — Pearl Jam is postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus, the band announced Monday.

Seventeen U.S. and Canadian performances, beginning on March 18 in Toronto through April 19 in Oakland, California, were indefinitely postponed, according to the band’s website.

Pearl Jam said it was announcing the postponements “with deep frustration and regret.”

“The levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level,” a band statement said. “Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.”

New dates will be determined and current tickets will be honored for those dates, the band said.

For now, the European shows from June 23 to July 23 are still scheduled along with two September shows in Asbury Park in New Jersey, and Dana Point in California, according to the band’s website.

Band members said they were personally being affected by the COVID-19 health fears. The band is from Washington state, where two dozen people have died, most of them at a Seattle-area nursing home.

Band members also criticized a lack of clarity from the government when it comes to staying safe and going to work, saying they didn’t believe the virus would be controlled in the coming weeks.

THOUSANDS WAIT TURN TO LEAVE CRUISE SHIP

OAKLAND, Calif. — Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus waited anxiously Tuesday for their turn to leave the vessel, even if it meant being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine.

After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday at the Port of Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew on board.

“We’re trying to stay calm and were trying to stay positive but it’s getting harder and harder. They can’t make up their minds how to keep us safe,” said Beryl Ward, 77, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About two dozen people who need acute medical care were taken off the ship, although it wasn’t clear how many had tested positive for the new virus, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the California Office of Emergency Services.

Many of the nearly 240 Canadians on board left the ship after the critically ill and stood outside two tents displaying Canadian flags. Canada and the UK were among the countries sending chartered flights to retrieve their citizens.

But some 2,000 passengers, including hundreds of Californians, were still aboard by the time disembarkation ended Monday night. It was to resume Tuesday morning, the captain told passengers.

INCOMING WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF QUARANTINES HIMSELF

WASHINGTON — The incoming White House chief of staff, Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, was among three Republican congressmen who said Monday that they were quarantining themselves because of suspected contact with a confirmed carrier of the coronavirus.

A spokesman, Ben Williamson, said Meadows learned this weekend that he “may have come in contact” with the person who attended the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Washington late last month. Meadows tested negative for the virus and is not displaying symptoms but is remaining home in self-quarantine until Wednesday, Williamson said in a statement.

Trump named Meadows his chief of staff Friday evening, replacing Mick Mulvaney. Williamson’s statement did not address whether Meadows physically interacted with Trump since the conference last month.

The expanding coronavirus threat is forcing top congressional leaders to balance the need to go about the people’s legislative business and the risk of operating what could be a giant, marble-enclosed petri dish as the pathogen spreads.

Another consideration that some congressional aides have acknowledged is the increased risk that the coronavirus poses to older people. The average age in the House is 57.6 years, with 76 members 70 or older. For the Senate, the average is 62.9 years, with 27 age 70 or over.

FORTY-ONE PEOPLE IN MASSACHUSETTS TEST POSITIVE

BOSTON — The number of people in Massachusetts who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has jumped to 41 — up from the 28 reported Sunday, state public health officials said Monday.

Of the 41 confirmed or presumptive positive cases, 32 are associated with a Biogen employee meeting held in late February at a Boston hotel. The cases are either employees or close contacts of employees.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also announced late Monday that the city has decided to cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a precautionary measure.

State Department of Public Health officials said that all of the new presumptive positive cases are in isolation at home or are in a health care setting. Of the 41 cases, four individuals have been hospitalized.

There remains one confirmed case in Massachusetts. The other cases are considered presumptive until confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to those cases associated with the Biogen conference, four cases are considered travel-related and five are under investigation.