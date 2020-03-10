FARMINGTON — An empty building will soon be active again now that the Farmington Board of Selectmen has approved Charles ‘Chad’ Crandall’s application to operate a marijuana business there.

Much of the former Gray Ford site at 361 Wilton Road has been vacant for years. Aubuchon Hardware had occupied part of the building prior to moving to a new location last year.

Crandall of Jay and partner Jacob Daku of Farmington are leasing the facility from James Meader of Mt. Vernon.

According to the application, which selectmen approved Tuesday night, a full remodel is planned, after which a bottling/canning facility and a cultivation facility will operate there. About 12,000 feet of grow space, including state-of-the-art odor mitigation and light deprivation technology in three Next Gen greenhouses, is planned behind the building.

Crandall is a licensed medical marijuana caregiver and has a state adult marijuana license. Crandall and Daku operate a marijuana extraction lab, working with more than 40 stores to produce oils for edibles, according to Crandall.

“We test every batch made at our facility,” Crandall said. “We’re the only lab in the state operating at that level. Other people are coming in to it.”

They currently have nine full-time employees, and expect to add as many as 16 more.

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked about odor mitigation.

“We use an engineered vent with carbon,” Crandall said.

He said the high tech system uses mist sprays in a closed environment that keeps the atmosphere controlled.

“There’s more accurate cleanup of smell with newer technology,” Crandall added.

In other matters, the board decided to participate in the new Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Safety Incentive Program.

Town Manager Richard Davis said the town has participated in MMA’s leader program for many years

“We have a safety committee that meets regularly to engage in safety training and activities,” he said. “It gets us credits on workers’ comp payments.

“This appears to be very much the same. The application indicates we’re already doing everything required to be a Tier III community. It could give us up to a 10% credit on workers’ comp.”

Davis said the town would also qualify for safety grants and dividends on workers’ compensation.

« Previous

filed under: