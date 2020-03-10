CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Olivia Wilde, 36; Carrie Underwood, 37; Jon Hamm, 49; Sharon Stone, 62.

Happy Birthday: Put more oomph into whatever you decide to do this year, and you’ll attract positive attention. Reaching out to help others will put you in a power position that will turn you into the go-to person. The more control you have, the easier it will be to get things done and to reach your goal. Partnerships will change your life and encourage greater intimacy. Your numbers are 4, 15, 19, 27, 32, 35, 43.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t overreact, or you will end up in a compromising position. Use what unfolds to your advantage. Keep your personal life and endeavors secret for the time being. Be observant and ready to make your move. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone from your past will offer you a noteworthy prospect. A favor you provided will lead to rewards. Make a budget-friendly personal adjustment, and you will free up time and money and ease stress. A partnership looks promising. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak up. Don’t give anyone a chance to talk you into something you don’t want to do. Use your intelligence to outsmart anyone who tampers with your plans. Learn from the experience, and don’t promise or take on the impossible. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make every move count. Head in a direction that fulfills your needs. Don’t give in to someone using emotional tactics to confuse you. Use your imagination to solve any dilemma you face. Stop trying to please everyone else, and do what’s best for you. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A trip will be useful for you. Whether it’s a physical, emotional or mental journey, the outcome should grant you clarity and understanding of what’s possible. Make time for someone special, and it will enhance your relationship. 4 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out what friends, peers and relatives choose to do with their time. The conversations you have will lead to professional and personal possibilities. Refrain from making a donation that isn’t budget-friendly. Invest in your life, not someone else’s. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be upfront about your intentions. Don’t compensate for a shortcoming you think you have by offering a false impression. Truth matters and will instill trust and respect in those you deal with today. You’ll discover a skill you didn’t know you have. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stick to your budget. Don’t take on someone’s responsibility or debt. A domestic change will help you overcome the dilemma you face. A personal change will help you recognize what it is you want out of life. Romance is favored. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention. Someone will play games with you, using unfair tactics that will leave you questioning your feelings as well as your plans. Keep your life and your ideas simple, moderate and within your means. Think before you act. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money and emotions won’t mix well today. Keep your wallet, possessions and passwords tucked away in a safe place. Make a personal change that will lift your spirits. Put your needs first, and do what’s best for you. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Collect or pay off a debt. Handle a pending settlement with direct communication. Someone will offer you sound advice regarding a relationship that is going through uncertain times. Use your voice to clear the air. 5 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts, and you’ll interest people who have something to contribute to your plans. Participate in an event or activity that gives you the chance to show off your skills. A personal change will lead to positive results. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are informative, friendly and willful. You are creative and strategic.

Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.

« Previous