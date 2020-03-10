FARMINGTON — Lions Club dignitaries from local to international level gathered at the Fairbanks School Community Center on Feb. 22 to celebrate the newest Lions Club in Maine.

The Charter Celebration, hosted by the newly formed Senior Planning Center Cyber Lions Club, included the induction and pinning of charter members, the installation of officers and presentation of the charter.

The SPC Cyber charter members met for the first time in June to discuss the possibility of forming a cyber club, which would be sponsored by the Stratton-Eustis Lions Club. Marge McHugh of that club acted as the “Guiding Lion,” assisting the new group through the organization process. They received the International Charter on Oct. 7, 2019, and Saturday’s celebration officially welcomed the newest “cubs” into the district.

SPC has four locations in Maine and they are participating in the Lions Club in honor of Anthony Arruda, past district governor and CEO of the organization. What makes the club so unique is that they meet online or by conference calls. This is the first Cyber Club in Maine and members are hoping for more. The idea that members can be part of the organization and plan fundraisers or service projects without leaving their home or office is a boon for the organization.

McHugh has been assisting the members in learning the benefits of helping others and the ethics and procedures for Lions meetings and protocol. She said, “We do this in our business every day. So we chose to use senior assistance as our primary service projects. We do plan on helping with all of the Lions causes, such as collecting glasses, hearing aids and cellphones, in all off our offices. They are recycled and used throughout our communities and the world where needed.”

The first fundraiser was offering cookies and treats to clients in the office. The funds were used to give a valentine gift of cards and bouquet to three nursing homes in the area. The cards were made by Olivia Brown’s fifth-grade class.

Several Lion dignitaries were present at the celebration. The members were honored by District Governor Tia Knapp, and guest speaker was Maine state Sen. Russell Black of Wilton. There were five past district governors present.

Past District Gov. Anthony Arruda performed an induction ceremony. Past District Gov. Neil Iverson followed with installation of officers. The club consists of employees, spouses, family members and friends. Anyone is welcome to join.

The newly inducted officers are: President, Tracy Dowland; vice president, Heather Dube; secretary, Crystal Kwon; treasurer, Julie Chandler; tail twister, Mandy Keane; lion tamer, Ray Hutchinson; service chair, Courtney Ventura; membership chair, Rachel Marble; LCIF chair, Mickayla Gammon; eyeglasses chair, Erin Dyar.

Members are Brad and Michelle Dyer, Laura Kwon, Yvonne Zagorites and Samantha Walker, Aaron Michaud, Allen Martin, Laura Fissette, Caitlin Beairsto, Christopher Labbe, Jeff Taber, Louise Chandler and Olivia Brown.

For information about joining, contact Rachel Marble at 207-778-6565, ext. 402.

