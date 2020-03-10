MLB is focused on its response to the coronavirus and so the Red Sox sign stealing investigation “result may be delayed a bit more,” MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Monday evening.

The Athletic reported the Red Sox used their video replay room to illegally decode signs during the 2018 season.

The investigation already has been delayed several times. Commissioner Rob Manfred initially said he hoped the investigation would be concluded before spring training. He then said Feb. 16 he hoped the investigation would be finished by the end of the following week (Feb. 28).

“The latest we have is simply that no decision has been made yet,” Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark said Feb. 25. “We will wait to hear from the league as to when that decision may be made. But as of right now, we understand that the interviews that they were going to have and did have, as well as the information that they were gathering from beyond the player interviews, has all happened. And now we’re just waiting for the decision itself.”

• Chris Sale (flexor strain) will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days, interim manager Ron Roenicke told reporters.

Sale, who is entering the first year of a five-year, $145-million contract extension, felt soreness after throwing a simulated inning March 1. He told the training staff the next day and underwent an MRI. Both Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache reviewed the MRI and determined the ace had a flexor strain but would not need Tommy John right now.

• Roenicke also told reporters Alex Verdugo began swinging a bat Monday. He took 20 swings in the cage.

Verdugo will start the regular season on the injured list because of a stress fracture in his back. The Red Sox acquired the right fielder in the Mookie Betts trade.

• Jantzen Witte hit a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the Red Sox beat the Cardinals 3-2 at Fort Myers, Florida.

Kevin Pillar was 2 for 2 with a walk and is hitting .370 this spring.

Colten Brewer pitched 2 2/3 scoreless inning in relief for the win.

• Jerry Remy, who already was scheduled to miss the Red Sox’s opening series in Toronto March 26-29, has decided not to work Boston’s second series at Baltimore (March 30-April 1) because of the coronavirus outbreak, The Boston Globe reported.

Remy already has beaten six cancer relapses. The 67-year-old was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008.

Remy also isn’t scheduled to work Boston’s second road series at both Seattle (April 10-12) and Oakland (April 13-15), according to the article.

YANKEES: Catcher Gary Sánchez missed batting practice because he has the flu and will be re-evaluated later this week. He was not tested for coronavirus.

Manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez, sidelined since the weekend by a sore back, was examined by team doctors.

“He had the fever last night, ” Boone said. “They tested him and it was positive for the flu, He’ll be away from us for the next couple days, at least. We’ll see where he’s at that point.”

Sánchez is to be evaluated again Friday.

METS: Outfielder Michael Conforto strained an oblique muscle on his right side, and it’s too early to determine whether he will be able to play in New York’s opener against World Series champion Washington on March 26.

Conforto was injured Saturday against the Nationals and returned to New York on Monday night to meet with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek.

“We’re going to back him off here from activities the next couple of days and then reassess him next week,” Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Conforto, an All-Star in 2017, set career highs last season with 33 homers and 92 RBI while batting .257 with an .856 OPS in 151 games. He played in 153 games in 2018.

He was hurt while catching a fly ball.

NATIONALS: Pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from Tuesday’s scheduled start against Miami because of fatigue on his right side.

“There’s not even a strain. There’s no MRIs. There’s nothing like that,” Scherzer said. “This is purely just a fatigue and endurance thing.”

The 35-year-old right-hander said his right side has lagged behind the rest of his body as he attempts to build strength in preparation for the season.

The fatigue is in the area of the latissimus dorsi, serratus and oblique muscles.

“It’s the one spot that’s a little bit behind,” Scherzer said.

He currently isn’t feeling pain when he throws.

