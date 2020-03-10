NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank announces the recent promotion of eight employees:

Jaime Brochu is assistant vice president, retail loan center assistant manager. Brochu came to the bank in 2013 as a mortgage loan processor with three years of mortgage processing experience. Over the past seven years, Brochu has made leadership growth a priority, completing several leadership courses, two Priority Learning courses, and has participated in the bank’s mentor program, GROW.

Linette Dehetre is vice president, Auburn branch manager. Dehetre joined the bank in 2016 with over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She is responsible for coaching, educating and mentoring employees and serves as the retail lender in the branch. She serves on the board of directors for Safe Voices, Tree Street Youth and LA Ca$h Coalition. She also teaches financial literacy at local high schools, is a council member for the Center for Financial Training & Education Alliance and is an instructor for Junior Achievement of Maine.

Jill French is vice president, customer care manager. After a brief hiatus, French rejoined the bank in 2006 as a trainer, bringing 16 years of retail banking experience from two of the bank’s larger branches, Norway and Windham. French’s extensive leadership background has been a key component to the overall success of a busy customer contact area handling an average of over 14,000 callers per month.

Mike Grass is vice president, market manager for Norway and South Paris. He began his career at the bank in 2015. Grass is quick to recognize his colleagues and team’s achievements. He has helped guide 21 of his employees to move into other bank positions that aligned with their individual career goals. Grass is the board chairman of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce, board member for the Progress Center and selectman for the town of West Paris.

Kelcey Kimball is assistant vice president, business intelligence analyst III. Kimball joined the bank in June 2005 as a teller. In 2016, she joined the newly-formed Business Intelligence Team and in 2018 acquired her Bachelor of Science degree in data analytics from Southern New Hampshire University. She has been recognized multiple times at annual employee banquets with culture awards, including: Supporting Greatness & Achieving Great Things, Inclusivity & Collaboration, Empowerment and Achievement.

Tina Merritt is assistant vice president, SharePoint administrator and project management officer. Merritt came to the bank in 2016 as SharePoint administrator in our IT Department. She is a certified project management professional. Merritt is a strong supporter of the bank’s culture and is a member of the Culture Steering Committee and co-leader of the bank’s Effective and Efficiency Process Crew.

Jacob Ouellette is assistant vice president, investment specialist. Ouellette joined NSB in 2014 as financial solutions specialist at our Saco branch. In 2016, he received his Sustainable Investment Professional Certification from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec. He serves on the bank’s Wellness and Banquet Committees, the Appreciation and Recognition Crew and the Culture Connection Program. Jake was recently joined the board of the Portland Wheelers and co-chairs the Sponsorship/Fundraising Committee.

Eddie Williams is assistant vice president, business development officer. Williams joined the bank in 2016. During his tenure, he has aided in the training and development of many other employees throughout retail, including serving as mentor in the 2019 GROW program. Williams received the 2018 Culture Champion of the Year award and was a contributing member to Auburn’s 2018 Branch Achievement Award. He has also participated in several bank projects, including the HELOC renewal project and serves on the Innovation Crew and Wellness Committee.

