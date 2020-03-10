DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw an article published in the 1950s regarding Don Bosco Camp, which was run by the nuns who also ran Healy Asylum on Ash Street. The article had a photo depicting nuns watching boys swimming. Someone told me it was now a farm. I just want to know if there is any way I can see what it looks like now and if anyone has any “then and now” photos they would be willing to share.

ANSWER: I referred back to a Sun Spots column published Oct. 19, 2012. I believe the photo you are referring to was on the front page of the July 2, 1952, edition of the Daily Sun and depicts boys swimming in Lovejoy Pond at the Don Bosco Camp in Fayette. The caption reads that the Sisters of Charity, who operated the Healy Asylum orphanage in Lewiston (now senior living apartments), purchased the camp.

The accompanying story says that the sisters and boys ages 4 to 12 had just moved into the camp. Some of the sisters slept in the dormitory with the boys, while others had their own quarters. The sisters did the cooking and tended the gardens, but the boys had chores as well.

There are plenty of pictures with stories which you can read at http://tinyurl.com/8r5qd42. This Catholic institution may have had more than one camp in the region. The camps were named for St. Jean Bosco, an Italian priest who spent his life helping underprivileged youths.

According to what I found online, there are still Camp Don Bosco camps in operation around the country in places as far away Stony Point, N.Y. and Seattle, Washington.

Other former campers have similar good memories. Go to topix.com (http://tinyurl.com/9k7gxhg) and check it out.

Maine Memory Network (mainememory.net) also has some images and information. I hope you will check that out as well and that you will enjoy your memories of the camp when it was in its heyday. It’s a wonderful part of Maine’s Franco-American history.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the Feb. 24 Sun Spots about ink cartridge recycling, for the last couple of years I have been refilling my own cartridges with ink. I buy the ink from E-bay in bulk and because I don’t mind printing in black only I fill both cartridges with black. However, other standard colors are available. Instructions are available with the ink, or go to YouTube.

ANSWER: Refilling cartridges is a good way to go both cost-wise and for the environment. Expect the cost to be about $8-10. It’s easy and just takes a bit of time.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to thank you for recommending piano tuner Alex Peppe (Feb. 21 Sun Spots). He definitively did know about old grand pianos and was able to not only tune, but satisfactorily repair the piano my daughter has had for many years.

He also traveled farther down the road to my other daughter and tuned her small upright piano on the same day. This was done all within a few days after your answer appeared in the paper. Of course, I’m quite pleased with your helpful response.

ANSWER: I love hearing about “the rest of the story”! Thank you, Rosita!

