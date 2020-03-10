A second person has been arrested in connection with the 2019 murder of a Richmond man.

On Tuesday, Maine State Police detectives arrested Chanda Lilly, 30, of Augusta, on a charge of felony murder.

Lilly, who was taken to the Kennebec County jail in Augusta, was expected to make her initial appearance in Superior Court in Bath on Wednesday.

This second arrest comes a little more than a month after Maine State Police arrested Tyon Shuron, 42, of Augusta, in connection with the murder of Andrew Sherman.

Sherman, 48, was found dead in his Richmond home last October, after a friend who was concerned he had not heard from him discovered his body.

Related Augusta man charged with murder in connection with Richmond killing

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time of Shuron’s arrest, Sherman’s death occurred on or around Sept. 29, 12 days before his body was discovered.

At Shuron’s Feb. 10 initial appearance in West Bath District Court, Maine Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam, the prosecutor, asked that the police affidavit in the case, which spells out details of the allegations against Shuron, be impounded, meaning it would be available only to certain people involved with the case.

Justice Daniel Billings agreed to the request.

In the days after the discovery of Sherman’s body, State Police interviewed his family and friends, and then declared the death suspicious.

The area of the Kimball Street property where Sherman lived was cordoned off with crime scene tape and a State Police evidence collection team was brought in.

Sherman had been living on property that his mother sold in July 2019. He had reached an agreement with Gary Nash, the new owner, to remain at the property for six months after the sale.

On Oct. 22, 2019, the Maine State Police said Sherman’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: