OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Three small earthquakes have been recorded in New Hampshire and Maine since Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A 2.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Monday morning near Mount Vernon in Maine. Mount Vernon is about a 30-minute drive from the state’s capital.
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit a few hours later off the Maine coast of Old Orchard Beach.
New Hampshire recorded a 1.9-magnitude quake at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday.
