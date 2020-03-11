Joshua Ham, 38, Lisbon Falls, aggravated trafficking or furnishing scheduled drug and criminal forfeiture of property on June 24, 2019, charges dismissed.

Frank A. Lepine, 42, Auburn, aggravated trafficking or furnishing scheduled drugs on Aug. 25, 2000, dismissed.

Andre Lamar, 42, Bronx, N.Y., aggravated trafficking or furnishing scheduled drugs on April 21, 2000, dismissed.

Jacob M. Shoemaker, 36, Sumner, burglary on May 13, 2005, probation revocation, sentenced to 81 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Bartolo P. Ford, 58, Lisbon, aggravated attempted murder, two counts aggravated criminal mischief, two counts reckless conduct, eluding an officer and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 15, 2008, three counts theft by receiving stolen property and criminal forfeiture of property on Sept. 16, 2008, theft by receiving stolen property on Sept. 19, 2008, and theft by receiving stolen property on Sept. 23, 2008, all charges permanently transferred to Superior Court.

Daniel K. Snyder, 49, Williamsport, Pa., two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cultivating marijuana, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and criminal forfeiture of property on Nov. 1, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Christopher D. Bennett, 49, Lewiston, unlawful sexual contact and aggravated criminal trespass on Oct. 13, 2010, probation revocation, first charge probation continued, no sentence imposed, second charge sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Zachary Tomaselli, 31, Lewiston, gross sexual assault on Aug. 22, 2009, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Thomas A. Farrington, 38, Carthage, two counts of robbery on April 26, 2011, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Benjamin Lopez, 46, Belfast, robbery on July 7, 2011, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Linwood Edwards, 28, Lewiston, elevated aggravated assault on Dec. 1, 2011, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Dylan May, 26, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 14, 2012, first charge sentenced to 476 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to 476 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Eric M. Donnell, 32, Turner, three counts burglary and theft by unauthorized taking on March 30, 2012, five counts burglary on March 31, 2012, burglary on April 2, 9, 14, 2012, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, second charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, third charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, fourth charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, fifth charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, sixth charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, seventh charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, eighth charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, ninth charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, 10th charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, 11th charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked, 12th charge sentenced to three years, probation revoked.

Timothy Bartlett, 26, Mechanic Falls, burglary on April 9, 2013, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Dylan May, 26, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 12, 2013, first charge sentenced to 476 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to 476 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ryan M. Mayo, 36, Augusta, domestic violence assault, priors, on Oct. 17, 2013, probation revocation, sentenced to 184 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Timothy Bartlett, 26, Mechanic Falls, burglary on Oct. 25, 2013, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Sara Fasano, 29, Lisbon, robbery on Jan. 18, 2014, sentenced to 31 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Orlando Perez, 51, Portland, robbery on March 21, 2014, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Charles L. Slonina Jr., 58, Augusta, violating condition of release and domestic violence assault, priors, on May 18, 2014, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to 18 months, probation partially revoked, second charge sentenced to 18 months, probation partially revoked.

Nathaniel Daniels, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing on May 20, 2014, no sentence imposed.

Dominic Nerval, 34, South Portland, two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug on Aug. 1, 2014, first charge sentenced to 14 years with all but six years, six months suspended, probation three years, restitution $240, second charge sentenced to 14 years with all but six years, six months suspended, probation three years, restitution $240.

Peter Richardson, 58, South Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Nov. 28, 2014, sentenced to five days, probation partially revoked.

Brian P. Neal, 32, North Berwick, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 26, 2014, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $120.

Tyler C. Mancuso, 35, Auburn, robbery on Sept. 10, 2014, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Tyler C. Mancuso, 35, Auburn, robbery on Jan. 13, 2015, sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Deanna D. Collins, 36, Auburn, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Jan. 13, 2015, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Glen A. Knox, 35, Dixfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband on March 1, 2015, first charge sentenced to 30 months, probation partially revoked, second charge sentenced to 30 months, probation partially revoked.

Diana L. Driscoll Connolly, 44, Rumford, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Dec. 11, 2014, no sentence imposed.

Timothy Bartlett, 26, Mechanic Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 1, 2014, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

