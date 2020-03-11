Art Show

LIVERMORE FALLS —The Livermore Falls Women’s Club is sponsoring an Art Show for Spruce Mountain High School art students. It will be held on Saturday March 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Hall, Reynolds Avenue. Winners will go on to the District Art Show in Westbrook April 18. The public is invited and admission is free.

Cribbage tournament

JAY — The Spruce Mountain Outdoor Club is hosting a fundraiser cribbage tournament on Thursday, March 19, from 6-9 p.m. It will be held in the high school cafeteria. $10/person and $1 for high hand. Free popcorn. Everyone is welcome to participate. To preregister or for information please contact Kerry Brenner. email: [email protected] or 897-4336 ext. 418

VFW

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St in Jay is now open to the public. Activities are karaoke on Mondays from 6-9 p.m., cribbage on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., live music and dancing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Public Supper on Fridays at 5 p.m. Upcoming events in March are 3/12 Karaoke with Debbie Marquis 6-9 p.m. 3/13 Boiled dinner & open mic with Wilford, Dick and the gang 5- 9 p.m. 3/19 Karaoke with Debbie Marquis 6-9 p.m. 3/20 Haddock fish fry & open mic with Pat Libby 5-10 p.m. 3/26 Karaoke with Debbie Marquis 6-9 p.m. 3/27 Scalloped potatoes & ham music with Shiloh Creek 5-10 p.m. All meals are $9 with the exception of the 3/20 date which will cost $10 per person.

Mt Blue Area Garden Club

FARMINGTON — Thinking about spring? Join the Mt Blue Area Garden Club for its first program of the 2020 season. We are please to welcome members and the public to gather to share gardening tips. We will also plan for future meeting topics. Come with your tips and ideas for topics and speakers. All are welcomed to come and share successful tips to get our gardens growing … something we have been dreaming about since our first snow fall. The group will meet on March 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, Farmington at 12:30 p.m. for a social half hour, followed by the program at 1 p.m. All are asked to bring finger foods to share with the group. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Baked Bean and Casserole Supper

NEW SHARON —There will be a baked bean and casserole supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church at 18 Starks Road on Saturday, March 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include baked beans, assorted casseroles, assorted salads, chop suey, cole slaw, hot rolls, and home made pies. The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. Proceeds are used for current expenses and the premises are handicapped accessible. Takeouts are available.

Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. The community/family dance will run from 6:30 to 7:30, $2 adults, $1 children, very easy dances for all ages, deduct admission from regular contra dance if you stay. Sit-in musicians are welcome. 7:30-8 p.m., snacks and treats potluck, bring finger food for in between dances snacking. The contra dance will run from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, and will feature Bien Sur (Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert) with calling by Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn. $6 admission/$5 student/$15 family max. FMI: 491-9928.

Northern Stars Planetarium shows

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Northern Stars Plantarium will be at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center on Saturday, March 21 for two shows! Reservations are suggested as space is limited. The first show is best for younger children and will begin at 4:30 p.m. “Our Family in the Sky (K-2nd)” The planets are personified as Mr. Sun guides the children through a tour of the Solar System. This show includes planets, comets, asteroids, the moon, and a constellation point out. Then at 5:40 p.m. begins “The Wonderful Sky (3rd-6th)” This program takes a look at the seasonal night sky as seen with the unaided eye. Stars, constellations, visible planets, meteors, the Moon, and northern lights are all likely to be discussed. More info about the organization at: northern-stars.com. This is free and open to the public. Call 237-3535 for reservations.

Annual Luck O’ the Irish Night

PHILLIPS – On Saturday, March 14, at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) on Depot Street, the annual Luck O’ the Irish Night will feature “music that will set your feet to dancing,” with Dona Whittemore and Friends. Performing with Dona, a favorite hometown girl, will be Doug Mathieu, Zale Lochala, and Tim and Susie Lambert. The evening will kick off with a potluck supper starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 or $5 for those under 12 years of age. Bring a favorite dish to share and receive one free admission. Please call Winona Davenport at 639 – 4296 to let her know if you will be bringing something.

Franklin County Adult Education

WILTON — Wilton artist, Barbara Hathaway, Painter of Sunsets, is scheduled to instruct Acrylic and/or Watercolor at the Hathaway Art Studio & Gallery, though the Franklin County Adult Community Education spring 2020 program. The class is for five sessions, starting Wednesday April 1 to April 29. The evening class is for beginner to semi- pros, beginning at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Students bring their own supplies. The $68 fee is payable to the instructor on the first class night. Hathaway has instructed art at several adult education programs, a Michaels’s Store, Plein Air Art Workshops and Retreats, and is currently the Maine Federation of Women’s Club Art Dept. Chairman. She is a past Upcountry Artists Secretary and past Board Member. FMI: [email protected] FMI and list of materials, call the instructor at 645-3449. Location: 32 Maple St., Wilton Fee: $68- payable to the instructor.

Farmington Historical Society Meeting

FARMINGTON — Monday, Mar. 23: Farmington Historical Society Meeting: THIS MONTH ONLY at Titcomb Ski Slope Lodge, 180 Ski Slope Rd., Farmington. 6 p.m. Pot Luck; 7 p.m. Program: “Early Views of Titcomb Ski Slope,” a vintage color-slide presentation by member Jane Woodman showing the making of Titcomb Ski Slope and the volunteers that helped. Everyone is invited.

