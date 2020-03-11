LIVERMORE FALLS — GFWC Maine Livermore Falls Women’s Club needs a volunteer artist juror for small art show. Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m. judging, for 9 a.m. to noon high school student art show, at the George Bunten Post 10 American Legion in Livermore Falls,, Reynolds, Ave. This is a small show that needs 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th place winners & one Award of Merit.

General Federation of Women’s Clubs Maine needs three volunteer artists jurors for the Annual High School Student Art Show & Club Member Photography Contest, being held at the Spring Convention, May 14 and 15, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 250 Haskell Rd. Bangor. Jurors judge the art work on Thursday, May 14, 9 to 10 a.m., just before the meeting starts.

Jurors are met in the Lobby of the hotel and shown where the art exhibit is set up. This is a larger show with art from several high schools. Student art winners are chosen for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and two Awards of Merit. Member Photography Contest judging is in both color and black & white photos. Only first place in each category receives a winning placement.

Any artist interested in this opportunity may contact: [email protected] or 207-645-3449 GFWC Maine Art Department Chairman. The President of GFWC Maine is Nancy Ames [email protected]

