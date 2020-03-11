Jay VFW post is now open to the public

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335, VFW, 64 Jewell St., is now open to the public. Activities include karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays, cribbage at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, live music and dancing at 7 p.m. Thursdays, and public suppers at 5 p.m. Fridays.

Upcoming events in March are Karaoke with Debbie Marquis 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, March 12, 19 and 26; boiled dinner and open mic with Wilford, Dick and the gang 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 13; haddock fish fry and open mic with Pat Libby 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 20; scalloped potatoes and ham meal and music with Shiloh Creek, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 27.

All meals are $9, with the exception of March 20 which will cost $10 a person.

NAMI Maine receives Glickman support donation

HALLOWELL — National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Maine has been awarded a major unrestricted operational support gift from the Glickman Family Foundation toward the nonprofit’s efforts to provide support, education and advocacy to the one in four Mainers who are affected by mental illness.

“NAMI Maine is able to provide a rich array of programming funded by government and foundation grants,” said NAMI Maine’s Chief Executive Officer Jenna Mehnert. “However, these funding sources do not cover the infrastructure needed to deliver high quality programming. The Glickman Family Foundation gift provides the resources to elevate our work and ensure that staff have the operational support necessary to meet the needs of Maine’s communities. The NAMI Maine community is beyond grateful for this gift.”

Library to note bicentennial with scavenger hunt

SOUTH PARIS — The Paris Public Library will celebrate Maine’s bicentennial with a scavenger hunt the week of March 16-21 at the library. This will be a drop-in event that can be completed at any time during the library’s regular hours throughout the week.

There will be two levels to choose from for the scavenger hunt: a picture hunt or a more challenging Maine trivia hunt. Successfully complete one of the two and enter the completed sheet into a drawing at the end of the week for a Maine gift basket. The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, call the library at 207-743-6994, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page. The library is at 37 Market Square.

Fiddler to play St. Patrick’s Day tunes

BRYANT POND — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, when Monica Mann will play Irish tunes on her fiddle at the Whitman Memorial Library in Bryant Pond.. The free 2 p.m. program is open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

Ark & Olive Branch to host talk on health

LEWISTON — “The Gut/Brain Connection & Beyond,” will be presented by Ron Meinhardt, Health is Life, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Ark & Olive Branch Cafe.

The program is free. To register, call Janet at 603-759-1994 or email [email protected]

The Ark & Olive Branch Cafe is at 791 Lisbon St. For more information, visit www.lewistonark.com.

Free coffee and conversation at church

DIXFIELD — Free coffee and conversation will be offered in the annex of the Dixfield Congregational Church, 16 High St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. For more information, call 207-562-4582. Everyone is welcome.

Humane Society bringing animals to APL

AUBURN — In January, the Auburn Public Library Teen Space hosted some furry friends from the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society. Due to the popularity of this event, the library is bringing GAHS back. Although a teen program, all animal lovers are invited to stop by from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the library, 49 Spring St. Take a break and visit with some animals. Feel free to bring a donation of cat or dog food for the GAHS.

For more details and information on these and other teen programs, continue to check the Auburn Public Library calendar at http://www.auburnpubliclibrary.org (click on Events at the top of the page); call the APL at 333-6640, ext. 4; or email the Teen Librarian at [email protected]