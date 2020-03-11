BANGOR — Farmers and ranchers may apply to enroll grasslands in the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup beginning Monday, March 16. The signup runs through May 15.

“Through this CRP Grasslands signup, farmers and ranchers can protect grasslands, rangelands and pastures, while maintaining the land as working grazing lands,” State Executive Director David Lavway said. “The program emphasizes support for grazing operations and plant and animal biodiversity, while protecting land under the greatest threat of conversion or development.”

Participants will receive an annual rental payment and may receive up to 50 percent cost-share for establishing approved conservation practices. The duration of the CRP contract is either 10 or 15 years.

For more information or to enroll in CRP Grasslands, contact the local Farm Service Agency county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp. To find the local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.

