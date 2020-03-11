PORTLAND — Masses and special events at churches across Maine will highlight the diocese’s celebration of the Feast Day of St. Patrick.

The feast day holds special significance in the Diocese of Portland as St. Patrick, along with St. Jean Baptiste, is a secondary patron of the diocese. In addition, St. Patrick Church in Newcastle was the first church in the country named for St. Patrick. It was dedicated by the Rev. Jean-Louis Lefebvre de Cheverus on July 17, 1808, a year before the cornerstone was laid for St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The original St. Patrick Church has been in continual use longer than any other Catholic church in New England.

St. Patrick, who was captured by Irish raiders as a teenager in the fifth century, ultimately escaped his enslavement, entered the church and returned to Ireland where he brought the message of the Gospel to the people who had kept him in slavery.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from County Galway, Ireland, will celebrate Mass at 12:15 p.m. Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St.

Details on area gatherings:

Saturday, March 14

• Farmington: The Knights of Columbus will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 133 Middle St. The dinner will include entertainment provided by the Franklin County Fiddlers. Make reservations by calling Paul Hersey at 207-778-0586 or emailing [email protected] Donations for the dinner will be accepted at the door.

• Lewiston: A St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage dinner will be held after the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, March 14, at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St. Tickets are $5 a person or $20 a family. All are welcome. The dinner is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus councils from Lewiston, Lisbon and Sabattus.

Sunday, March 15

• Hallowell: A St. Patrick’s Day luncheon will be held at the Sacred Heart Church hall, 14 Summer St. starting at noon after the 11 a.m. Mass. There will be a goodwill offering taken at the door. For more information, contact David Young at 207-446-3412 or [email protected]

Saturday, March 21

• Brunswick: A St. Patrick’s Day party to benefit the All Saints Youth Ministry’s teen mission trip to Philadelphia will be held from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St. There will be live Irish music, dancing, singing, a raffle, and a silent auction. Irish soda bread, coffee, tea and desserts will be served. Tickets are adults, $10; age 12 and under, $5; family maximum, $25.

More information is available on the St. Patrick’s Day page of the diocesan website: www.portlanddiocese.org/feast-saint-patrick.

« Previous

Next »