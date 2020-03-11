LIVERMORE — Selectmen and the Budget Committee added money for a truck payment and for Area Youth Sports to the proposed municipal budget Wednesday.

The proposed municipal for 2020-21 stands at $1.58 million, compared to $1.57 million for 2019-20.

It does not include the $249,250 assessment from Androscoggin County. Last year, the town paid $235,870 as its share of the county budget.

The Regional School Unit 73 assessment hasn’t been finalized.

The additional money for debt service covers the final payment of $13,427 on the 2016 Ford F-550 truck for the Highway Department purchased in 2016. It was not in the budget because of a misunderstanding on the number of payments left.

Selectpersons and the Budget Committee added $750 for Area Youth Sports toward the cost of heating the former Livermore Falls High School gym where many sports activities are held.

Budget Committee member and former Selectperson Tom Gould said Area Youth Sports asked for an additional $1,000 last year for heating fuel, but voters denied it.

“The high school and middle school use it for baseball and softball before the fields are ready,” Area Youth Sports Director Angela Newcomb of Livermore said. “We’re trying to integrate with the schools.

Also, Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls hold summer recreation programs in the gym, she said.

“We’re trying to get grant funding to redo the heating system,” she said. “We thought about closing it last year but realized there’s nothing else available for kids.”

Budget Committee member Tina Quirrion said the gym is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for senior citizens to walk. There is a donation can available to help with costs.

“I love it,” Quirrion said.

Other requests were from LifeFlight Foundation for $524, MPBN for $100, Rural Community Action Ministry for $2,000, SeniorsPlus for $1,000 and Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard for $500.

LifeFlight Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization that provides fundraising and public relations support to LifeFlight of Maine medical helicopter service.

Selectperson Mark Chretien, chairman of the board, said LifeFlight’s request could be considered next year.

Agencies and amounts funded last year were:

Androscoggin Home Health Care, $1,500;

Safe Voices, $500;

Area Youth Sports insurance, $750;

Community Concepts, $1,000;

Head Start, $100;

Rural Community Action Ministries, $1,000;

Red Cross, $750;

SeniorsPlus, $500; and

Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard, $200.

The budget review will continue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Town Office.

