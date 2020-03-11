Sarah Stebbins of Farmington shows her daughter Salaina an aloe vera plant while her son, Blake, 2, looks on Wednesday at the Farmington Public Library. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Blake Stebbins, 2, of Farmington looks at a plant his mother, Sarah Stebbins, shows him while holding her daughter, Salaina Stebbins, Wednesday at the Farmington Public Library. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Blake Stebbins, 2, gets a close look at a plant his mother, Sarah Stebbins, shows him while holding his sister, Salaina Stebbins, Wednesday at the Farmington Public Library. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles