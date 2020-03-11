News service report

Robby Anderson has visions of Tom Brady dancing in his head.

The Jets’ free-agent wide receiver admitted Wednesday morning that he literally just dreamed that he was on the same team as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. As Tom Brady mulls his future, Anderson wondered aloud about the prospects of playing with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I didn’t see like the actual colors of the jersey, but we were literally on the same practice field at practice together,” Anderson said. “That would be a dream come true.”

The Jets would like to re-sign the 26-year-old Anderson, who is exploring his options during his first offseason as a free agent.

“It’s been interesting,” Anderson said of the free agency experience. “It’s been exciting … I can’t predict anything, but I have been getting a lot of interest from teams. Teams have been expressing to my agent that it’s pretty much like … I’m the ideal guy of who they do want.”

Anderson, who had 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season, has developed a good chemistry with Sam Darnold in the past two seasons.

• According to Sports Illustrated, the Patriots have hired former Cleveland assistant general manager Eliot Wolf as a consultant.

The 37-year-old started his career in Green Bay working his way up the front office. He was the Packers’ director of player personnel from 2015-2016 and then the director of football operations from 2016-2017.

• Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is nearing a deal to join WWE, according to reports which say he could appear on WWE SmackDown as soon as March 20.

DOLPHINS: Two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is joining the free-agent market after 10 seasons with Miami after the team decided to release Jones next Wednesday, the first day of free agency.

The move had been expected because Jones battled injuries in recent seasons and played in just four games in 2019 for new coach Brian Flores.

