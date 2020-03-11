WATERFORD – On Sunday, March 8, 2020, William Harry Haynes, known to most as ?Dood?, died unexpectedly at the age of 70. He was born Aug.16, 1949, in Bridgton, Maine, the son of William W. and Diane Burnham Haynes. Brought up in Waterford, he graduated in 1967 from Oxford Hills High School, where he played varsity basketball. He continued to play ball for the Maine Black Bears at the University of Maine in Orono, where he earned a degree in journalism. After graduation, he embarked on what would become a nearly two-decade newspaper career. He wrote for the Advertiser-Democrat for four years, the last of which he served as managing editor. He went on to work as reporter and photographer for the Portland Press Herald. Later, he took photos and was publicity director for Fryeburg Fair. Eight years after he ended his newspaper career, he combined his love of journalism and his commitment to civic engagement by founding The Mutiny Brook Times, a ?good news? newspaper for the town of Waterford.He took over operation of the family farm, producing and selling hay. Along with his former wife, India Baker, he ran the Mutiny Brook Stables trail riding business. He built trails on the farm where visitors would take guided trail rides on horses bred on the farm. He took pride in his conscientious stewardship of the woodlot on the farm. He harvested and milled the wood himself. He also offered custom sawing at his sawmill. He was a devoted and active member of the Waterford and Oxford Hills communities. He was known around town as ?the Mayor of Waterford?. He was the code enforcement officer and cemetery superintendent for the Town of Waterford. He was a longtime member of the Norway-Paris Kiwanis Club and served as secretary. He served as assistant chief of the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department. He coached youth basketball and played for local men?s recreational teams. As a member of the Bear Mountain Library Association, he helped organize its merger with the Waterford Library. He supplied many photos to Waterford Town Reports and Waterford Historical Society.He is survived by his children, son, Preston Haynes of Waterford; daughter, Victoria Haynes and her husband, Jonathan Hendin of Brooklyn, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Sadie, Sawyer, and Francesca of Brooklyn, N.Y.; stepmother, Judith Haynes; and his cousin, Nancy Marcotte. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Frederick Haynes.A memorial service will be held Saturday March 14, at 11 a.m., at the Waterford Firehouse, 366 Valley Road, Waterford. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

« Previous