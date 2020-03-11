JAY – Diana Rose Beaupre, 57, a resident of Jay, passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born July 9, 1962 in Hartford, Conn., the daughter of Fred Burnham and Joan (Hanscom) Burnham. She was a graduate of Enfield High School in Connecticut.

On Nov. 11, 1995 in Auburn, she married Leo Beaupre. He passed away March 23, 2014. She devoted her time to her family and her home. She enjoyed listening to music, watching police shows on television, spending time with her grandchildren and her dog ?Princess?.

She is survived by her daughter, Brianna Beaupre and fiancé Ben Blais of Jay, her son, Reginald Grenier and wife Jennifer of Auburn; sisters, Doris Burnham and fiancé Randy Wooten of Jay, Debbie Daily and husband Larry of Minot, Devon Withers and husband Tim of Poland, and Doleen Sofianos and husband Lee of Connecticut, brothers, Jess Burnham and fiancée Eunice Hart of Auburn, Jody Burnham and fiancée Line Thibault of Sabattus, Fred Burnham and wife Paulette of South Windsor, Conn.; and five grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Leo Beaupre; sister, Donna Daily, and brother, John Burnham.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. At her request there will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

