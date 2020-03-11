LEWISTON – Donald A. Doyon, 78, of Lewiston passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Androscoggin Hospice House. He was born in Lewiston, March 23, 1941, the oldest of four children of the late Arthur and Florence Champagne Doyon.

Donald attended Lewiston Schools. In November 1963 he married Diane LaBrecque and they spent 56 years together.

Donald enjoyed playing golf and volunteering at the Deutsche Band TPC in Boston. He loved all sports especially the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Giants. He retired from the Olan Arts Center at Bates College after many years of service. Donald is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughter, Donna and husband, Kosta; three grandchildren that he adored, Stefania, Sofia and Panagiotis. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Mina Assadollahzadek and Jackie Fournier, the wonderful staff on the oncology floor at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and their supportive oncology unit, ICCU and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. At the family’s request there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

« Previous