AUBURN – Kevin P. Collins passed away Feb. 23, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at the Androscoggin Hospice House. Kevin was a valiant warrior in a 20 year battle with cancer. He taught us so many lessons about the true meaning of courage and resilience. He was an inspiration to all and he will be sadly missed by everyone whose life he touched.

Kevin was born Aug. 12, 1976. He graduated from Lewiston High School in the class of 1995 and was a four year member of the football and baseball teams. He went on to play football at Sacred Heart University and graduated with a B.S. degree in Education and Health Sciences in 2000.

Kevin loved playing sports, especially football, and it was a game that taught him toughness and so many life lessons. His passion for the game came full circle when he moved back to Maine in 2014 and was able to coach and teach at his beloved Alma Mater, Lewiston High School. He was able to share his love and passion for the game coaching with his dad, who had instilled such respect for the game in him. He also gained a great appreciation for track as well and coached the throwing events. Kevin loved his time with his students and athletes. He will always be remembered for his caring ways, and his ability to connect with students. He was proud of them all and loved to see them improve and grow.

He loved his family with all his heart and his girlfriend Wally, and treasured all of their special times together. He also loved gardening and cooking.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Richard and Jane Collins; his sister, Annie; his girlfriend, Walesca Whitcomb and her children, Grady, Bailey, and Riley; aunt and uncle, Linda and Brian Sullivan, aunt and uncle, Pat and Lee Akerley, and aunt Patricia Knight and all of her family; as well as cousins, Cassie Marden and family and Erinn Michaud and family, and Debbie and Wendi Akerley.

A heartfelt thank you to the hospice house staff for their loving care of Kevin and to all of our Blue Devil family for the incredible love and support.

Visitation will be held March 13 at The Fortin Group, Auburn, 217 Turner St. Auburn from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and March 14, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial gathering will follow from 11 a.m. to noon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn. Please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com to share heartfelt condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Coach Collins Fund

c/o Jason Fuller

156 East Ave.

Lewiston ME 04210 or

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

« Previous