LEWISTON – Randy Lee Brooks, 63, of Lewiston, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at CMMC surrounded by family after a long illness with lung cancer. Born in Lewiston on April 24, 1956, the son of the late Garfield and Cecile (Gagne) Brooks. He was educated in Auburn schools and was an avid all around Boston sports fan.

He enjoyed ATV trips and sixties muscle cars. Prior to retirement Randy was employed at St. Peter?s Cemetery for 18 years, in his younger years he worked for both Lewiston Public Works and Lewiston Water Department.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Marquis Brooks whom he married on May 3, 1985; one son, Tyler Brooks of Lewiston, one daughter, Krystal Brooks of Lewiston; four granddaughters, whom where the light of his life; Soleil, Raelle, Autumn and Kiyah; they will miss their “Gaga” very much; two brothers, Danny Brooks and Heidi of Lewiston, and Allan Brooks and Catherine of Hebron; one sister, Connie Woodbury and Butch of Greeneville; his late sisters companion, Dick Drouin of Lisbon; one godson, Ryan Gagnon; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by a sister, Susie Gagnon; a nephew, Brad Woodbury, and by a brother-in-law, Bob Gagnon.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers donations in Randy?s memory may be made to The Second Chances Foundation in C/O Oxford Federal Credit Union

225 River Road

Mexico, ME 04257

