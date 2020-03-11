LEWISTON – Shawn Gary Chamberlain passed away tragically on March 7, 2020 doing what he loved most, enjoying the outdoors, while snowmobiling in Northern Maine.

Shawn was born on March 21, 1981 to Gary and Suzanne Chamberlain in Lewiston. Shawn was raised in Auburn where he participated in a number of youth athletics with his older brother, Todd. Shawn particularly loved hockey and excelled as a goal keeper throughout high school. Shawn graduated from Edward Little High School in 1999.

After graduating, Shawn pursued a career working alongside his dear friend Kevin Lynch at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home. Shawn took great pride in assisting families with their loved ones in making sure they were treated with dignity and respect. After working with Kevin for a number of years, Shawn then decided to pursue his passion for being on the water by attending the Marine Institute of Technology & Graduate Studies (MITAGS) in Baltimore, Md.

After graduation, Shawn immediately began work as a Merchant Marine with the Moran Merchant Company. His dedication, hard work and reliability allowed him to quickly rise through the ranks. Shawn ended his distinguished career as First Mate. Shawn made the difficult, but honorable decision to leave the Merchant Marines so he could be home and spend as much time as possible with his sweet, Olivia Claire. Shawn then joined his life-long friends, Tim and Jeremy Mercier at their father, Mike?s business, Sundown Construction. He enjoyed the luxury of working with friends and being able to come home to Olivia on a daily basis.

Shawn was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and anything that had a throttle. If he could bury the tires in mud, he would. He shared this passion with many of his friends throughout the years and created many memories riding trails, climbing mountains and hunting game all over the State.

Shawn would light up a room with his huge smile and contagious laugh. He took joy in lightening the mood by making people laugh?most likely by poking fun at those he loved most or with one of his many PG13 jokes. Shawn will be forever remembered for his HUGE heart and unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. Shawn was always willing to give the shirt off his back to those in need and took pride in doing so. Plainly put, Shawn was the one you would want in your corner. Above all else, Shawn was the BEST Dad to his little girl, Olivia Claire Chamberlain. Shawn was everything a little girl needed in a Dad: silly, loving, caring, and dedicated to raising a strong young lady.

Shawn is predeceased by grandparents, Leo and Claire Fournier, Joseph Chamberlain; uncles, David Brown, James Dowling and Maurice Fournier.

Shawn is survived by parents Gary and Suzanne (Fournier) Chamberlain; daughter, Olivia Claire; brother, Todd Chamberlain and his wife Jessica and their two sons Max and Drew; paternal grandmother, Connie Chamberlain; Cassandra Bryson and her son Donovan Legee; along with countless loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, ME 04240. 784-4023 on Thursday March 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with funeral services held Friday March 13 at 11 a.m. at East Auburn Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Shawn?s memory to:

A-T Children?s Project

5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. #105

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

A research program for a rare genetic disease that attacks children

