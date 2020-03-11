MEXICO – Walston ?Wally? Barrett, 70, of Mexico, went to be with the Lord on Monday March 9, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Rumford on Sept. 28, 1949, a son of Bertha ?Betty? (Richards) and Walston ?Sonny? Barrett II.

Wally was educated in Mexico schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1967. While in high school, he participated in the Nordic Ski Program and earned many awards for his accomplishments.

He was a self-employed carpenter and worked for several construction companies in the Rumford Mill, until getting hired full time by the mill in 1985. For many of his years in the mill he was in the E&I Department, retiring in 2011.

Wally enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be hiking, fishing, hunting or downhill skiing. He was a member of the Eagles where he enjoyed playing pool.

Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Doris L. Collette Barrett of Mexico; his mother, Betty Barrett of Mexico; children, Montana Barrett of Mexico, and Jeremy Barrett of Mexico; a sister, Kathy Barrett of Mexico, and a brother, Tim Barrett of Apex, N.C.

He was predeceased by his father, Wally ?Sonny? Barrett; brothers, Mark and Greg Barrett and their sister, Cindy McCaffrey.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Fresenius Medical Center in Auburn for the wonderful care given to Wally.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday March 13, at SG Thibault Funeral Home, where a celebration of Wally?s life will follow at 11 a.m.

If so desired contributions in Wally?s memory may be made to the

National Kidney

Foundation

30 E 33rd Street

New York, NY 10016

