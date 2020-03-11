Michael J. Lariviere, 28, Lewiston, two counts burglary and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 25, 2015, sentenced to 158 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Brianna Thayer, 30, Sanford, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on April 17, 2015, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced eight years with all but three suspended, probation four years.

Dale J. Bennett, 35, Buckfield, reckless conduct and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on June 19, 2016, first charge probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed, second charge found guilty, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Gayle M. Gilmore, 22, Lebanon, illegal importation of scheduled drugs on April 16, 2016, criminal conspiracy on April 15, 16, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

George M. Glenn, 50, Rumford, operating under the influence, two priors, on May 6, 2016, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jeffrey S. Glover, 60, Peru, aggravated assault and operating under the influence on Dec. 24, 2015, probation violation, first charge sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Beth M. Bailey, 40, Mexico, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on May 18, 2016, probation revocation, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but three months suspended, probation two years, restitution $3,086.

Brian J. Piawlock, 32, Bethel, sexual abuse of minor on Sept. 18, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to five years with all but two years suspended, probation two years.

Chelsie a. Belskis, 34, Rumford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 23, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Kelly L. Blanchard, 39, Rumford, criminal conspiracy on July 22, 2015, probation revocation, sentenced to 11 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Peter Donahue, 28, Peru, aggravated trafficking of schedule Z drugs on June 9, 2016, probation revocation, sentenced to 72 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Justin Stanton, 36, Waterford, aggravated assault on Feb. 5, 2017, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Justin Stanton, 36, Waterford, assault on an officer on Feb. 5, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to one year.

Richard W. Thorne, 30, Brownfield, domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault on July 6, 2017, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked.

Sean Tester, 21, East Machias, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 23, 2017, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked, second charge sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Heather R. Mclister, 30, Rumford, operating after habitual offended revocation, prior, on May 6, 2017, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Matthew D. Duka, 28, Hanover, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on March 23, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

David Cavanaugh, 51, Rumford, assault on an officer on July 2, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to 28 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Peter W. Cole, 48, Rumford, illegal possession of firearm on Aug. 1, 2016, probation violation, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years.

Jacob S. Blood, 26, Mexico, aggravated criminal mischief on May 22, 2017, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Timothy S. Mosher, 58, Smithfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Oct. 4, 2017, dismissed.

Dillen K. Bronish, 27, New Vineyard, two counts criminal conspiracy on Nov. 1, 2016, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Courtney Dyke, 26, Rumford, criminal conspiracy on Nov. 1, 2016, dismissed.

Devin Leonard, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, on Dec. 2, 2017.

Mandisa F. Jackson, 28, Peru, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 15, 2017, probation violation, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joe A. Bonney, 45, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Feb. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but three days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Joshua Hill, 29, Buckfield, violating condition of release on March 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Donna R. Butterfield, 59, Paris, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Errol H. Walker Jr., 55, South Paris, burglary on June 13, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked.

Kenneth A. Zerbst, 77, Norway, operating under the influence on May 9, 2018, dismissed.

Scott R. Forbes, 56, Kennebunkport, eluding an officer on July 11, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Leeanne C. Conway, 23, Bradford Woods, Pa., operating under the influence (no test) and driving to endanger on July 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Joshua P. Passalaqua, 27, Oxford, two counts operating under the influence (prior) and operating while license suspended or revoked on June 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years.

Kelsey Paul, 25, Bryant Pont, aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge sentenced to 82 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to 82 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Thomas R. Cote, 46, Hebron, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and disorderly conduct, fighting, on Aug. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Kristopher C. Berube, 22, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 6, 2018, dismissed.

Daniel C. Dunn, 29, Otisfield, operating after habitual offender revocation on Aug. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

William J. Adams, 29, Hartford, robbery, aggravated criminal mischief, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, operating under the influence, priors, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and violation of condition of release on Sept. 29, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Joshua J. Richards, 30, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Richard A. Turner, 59, Hartford, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and criminal trespass on Oct. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Richard S. Hodge, 28, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 16, 2018, dismissed.

Devin Leonard, 27, Lewiston, eluding an officer, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after habitual offender revocation, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and violating condition of release on Nov. 29, 2018, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed.

Nicole Hutchins, 49, Milton Mills, N.H., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 30, 2018, dismissed.

Theodore L. Charton, 55, Westerly, R.I., operating under the influence and driving to endanger on April 4, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Nicholas Lavoie, 29, Taunton, Mass., aggravated assault on Aug. 11, 2018, sentenced to five years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $6,560.

Narciso R. Torres, 65, Denmark, domestic violence assault on Sept. 24, 2018, dismissed.

Joanne Field, 73, Hiram, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts unsworn falsification on Nov. 11, 2017, all charges dismissed.

Nicole D. Reali, 30, Gorham, assault on Oct. 5, 2018, dismissed.

James Keene, 51, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation and displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 23, 208, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Joshua Deburgo, 26, Taunton, Mass., reckless conduct on May 15, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to ten months.

Corbin Wardwell, 20, Mexico, operating under the influence on May 20, 2018, dismissed.

David M. Charron Jr., 32, Farmington, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on April 16, 2018, dismissed.

Susan E. Canwell, 64, Mexico, operating under the influence on July 19, 2018, dismissed.

Miriah Lawton, 22, West Charleston, Vt., domestic violence assault on Aug. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Angela L. Dean, 37, Rumford, operating under the influence, prior, on Sept. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Terra Lynn Tidswell, 44, Rumford, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Melissa A. Warren, 37, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 8, 2018, fined $50.

Martin A. Holmquist, 41, Peru, negotiating a worthless instrument on Aug. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Mickiel James, 31, Livermore Falls, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty.

Tymel K. Albritton, 21, Brooklyn, N.Y., two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy and criminal forfeiture of property on Nov. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to five years with all but nine months suspended, probation three years, third charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, fourth charge forfeited.

Alec Sutton, 39, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Alan J. Hubbell, 32, Farmington, unlawful sexual contact on Nov. 1, 2016.

Tony L. Jodrey, 50, Canton, illegal possession of firearm on Nov. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Shanon M. McAlister, 31, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, prior, on Aug. 4, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to three years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $444.

James Sturgill, 37, Rumford, violating condition of release on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Ronald Vaillancourt, 80, Auburn, operating under the influence, prior, and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, second charge dismissed.

Vanessa B. Gordon, 33, Bryant Pond, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property on Jan. 10, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Michael E. Connor, 50, Webster, Mass., two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property on Jan. 10, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $5,000, sentenced to nine months one day, third charge forfeited.

Tia Wright, 34, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Dec. 14, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 22 months, probation revoked.

Richard Damon, 55, Oxford, operating under the influence, priors, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle on Jan. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,100, sentenced to two years with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended six years; second charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year, third charge dismissed.

Lance Weymouth, 37, Oxford, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Jan. 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six years with all but 30 days suspended, probation three years, second charge dismissed.

Larry P. Cunningham, 34, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 14, found guilty, fined $500.

Jamie B. Dudley, 37, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Feb. 1, 2018, sentenced to 180 days, administrative release sentence of one year.

Zachery Bisbee, 29, Poland, domestic violence assault and reckless conduct on Feb. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Lance Weywouth, 37, Oxford, violating condition of release on March 19, 2019, dismissed.

James D. Stubbs, 44, West Paris, unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and assault on March 14, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, administrative release of one year.

Sean F. Gagne, 42, Auburn, two counts operating under the influence on March 23, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dale Blouin, 33, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 1, 2018, charges dismissed.

Lance Weymouth, 37, Oxford, violating condition of release on March 26, 2019, dismissed.

Wendy Closson, 54, Andover, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 1, 2013, dismissed.

David MacNeill, 33, Norway, criminal mischief on April 13, 2019, dismissed.

Seth H. Yarlott, 45, South Portland, operating under the influence on April 29, 2019, dismissed.

Lance Weymouth, 37, Portsmouth, Va., tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, domestic violence stalking and violating condition of release on April 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 months, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 months.

Amanda L. Cummings, 35, Norway, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 3, 2019, charges dismissed.

Lance Weymouth, 37, Portsmouth, Va., violating condition of release on May 4, 2019, dismissed.

Austin Sprague, 38, Sebago Lake, domestic violence terrorizing and terrorizing on May 23, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence of one year.

Cassandra Moretto, 27, Swans Island, domestic violence assault on June 3, 2019, dismissed.

Richard S. Hodge, 28, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release and theft by receiving stolen property on May 27, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, restitution $250.

Elliot S. Azis, 67, Bridgton, criminal trespass on May 30, 2019, filed.

Paul Hunter, 32, Denmark, two counts criminal threatening and criminal mischief on June 21, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 130 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 130 days.

Elaine Havens, 33, South Paris, failure to stop, provide information and failure to stop, remain and provide information on May 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 96 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 96 hours, restitution $500.

Richard O. Emery, 35, South Paris, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 29, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but 18 months suspended, probation two years.

Michael Tuell, 25, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release on July 1, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Richard O. Emery, 35, South Paris, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 11, 2019, charges dismissed.

Michael Pixley, 23, Norway, domestic violence stalking on July 6, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three months.

Lynzie Sanborn, 21, Otisfield, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 12, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 60 days.

Sierra J. McDaniels, 23, Waterford, violating condition of release on July 11, 2019, found guilty, restitution $100, unconditional discharge.

Richard A. Turner, 59, Hartford, violating condition of release on July 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 14 hours.

Wilfred F. Pulk, 50, West Paris, operating vehicle without license and operating while license suspended or revoked on July 24, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Michael Rackliffe, 58, Poland, refusing to sign civil violation summons on Aug. 6, 2019, no bill.

Jamie B. Dudley, 37, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on June 26, 2019, dismissed.

Lloyd A. Mayberry, 69, Albany Township, two counts operating under the influence on Aug. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brandon Jeselskis, 25, South Paris, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Lance Weymouth, 37, Chesterville, violating condition of release on Aug. 21, 2019, dismissed.

Richard S. Hodge, 28, Norway, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and violating condition of release on Aug. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

David Giasson, 43, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Aug. 28, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to seven days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Mandisa F. Jackson, 28, Peru, unlawful possession of heroin on Aug. 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days.

Ryan M. Lowe, 21, Oxford, operating under the influence on July 9, 2019, dismissed.

Joe Bonney, 45, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 3, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to six months.

Kyle Komulainen, 40, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 18 hours.

Joshua Pike, 29, Oxford, criminal trespass on Sept. 8, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Jennifer Barker, 27, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

David M. Lord Sr., 48, Oxford, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on Sept. 9, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Tia Wright, 34, South Paris, trafficking in prison contraband and violating condition of release on Sept. 16, 2019, charges dismissed.

Shawn M. Biter, 20, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

David Giasson, 43, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on Sept. 26, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Keegan W. Kuvaja, 19, Myrtle Beach, S.C., operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 2, 2019, dismissed.

David Giasson, 43, Oxford, criminal trespass, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release on July 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $100, sentenced to seven days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Robert Churchill, 54, Turner, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident and failure to make oral or written accident report on April 20, 2019, charges dismissed.

Errol H. Walker Jr., 55, Buckfield, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on Sept. 27, 2019.

Felisha F. Thayer, 33, Waterford, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2019, found guilty.

Brandon Merrill, 25, Turner, domestic violence assault on Oct. 3, 2019, dismissed.

Richard F. Leland, 52, West Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Mary R. Landers, 62, South Paris, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on March 23, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation one year.

David M. Lord Sr., 48, Norway, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and violating condition of release on Oct. 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Luke Wilson, 21, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Joe Bonney, 45, Oxford, indecent conduct on Aug. 29, 2019, dismissed.

Brandon T. Baillargeon, 23, Casco, failing to make oral or written accident report on Aug. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Benjamin D. Snow, 23, Woodstock, attaching false plates on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Stevie R. Bond, 26, Waterford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Ashley Lowell, 24, Waterford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Michael Silver, 28, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Michael B. Wood, 44, Norway, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Samantha G. Loring, 21, Otisfield, attaching false plates on Sept. 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Danielle A. Schultz, 35, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined$100.

Kristopher R. Carson, 38, West Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Gloria J. Harriman, 55, Waterboro, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property on Sept. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Tia Wright, 34, South Paris, three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Nov. 6, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Nathan C. Merrill, 34, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

David M. Lord Sr., 48, Norway, violating condition of release on Nov. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

David Cummings, 45, Oxford, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 12, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Richard W. Thorne, 30, Brownfield, failing to report on Nov. 12, 2019, dismissed.

Christopher Fitch, 47, Norway, violating condition of release on Nov. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Nicholas L. Blake, 34, Norway, assault and violating condition of release on Dec. 3, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Luke Boyd, 22, Bryant Pond, attaching false plates on Sept. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $75.

Scott M. Morinville, 56, Richmond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Riley Simmons, 22, Raymond, operating under the influence on Nov. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Patrick S. McCarthy, 46, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 28, 209, found guilty, fined $100.

Braydon W. Crockett Rice, 30, Poland, burning without permit on Oct. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $50, restitution $144.68.

Zackery L. Beaulieu, 29, Greenwood, burning without permit on Sept. 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Douglas H. Belcher, 35, Brownfield, fugitive from justice on Dec. 5, 2019, dismissed.

Amber Page, 21, Oxford, unlawful use of permit and failure to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 21, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Trabyn Lorrain, 19, Oxford, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Oct. 21, 2019, and operating without license on Oct. 21, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Teresa L. Sessions, 50, West Paris, unlawful use of permit on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Andrew Palmer, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Scott L. Coffin, 50, Bryant Pond, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and attaching false plates on Nov. 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge found guilty, fined $500, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Molly E. Hinkel, 25, Jay, operating under the influence on Nov. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher Curtin, 31, Fitchburg, Mass., operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on Jan. 29, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Alex Valliere, 27, Madison, N.H., operating under the influence on April 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dale A. Robinson, 48, Denmark, driving to endanger on May 26, 2019, dismissed.

Scott K. Santos, 51, Fryeburg, domestic violence reckless conduct, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on June 7, 209, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500.

Susan Campo, 64, Lovell, two counts operating under the influence, priors, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on May 26, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $1,100, sentenced to 364 days with all but 14 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Adam C. West, 35, Salem, driving to endanger, reckless conduct and failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on July 13, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, third charge dismissed.

Michael J. Singer, 42, Center Conway, N.H., failure to stop, remain, provide information, operating vehicle without license and driving to endanger on July 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge found guilty, fined 4100, third charge dismissed.

Ronald S. Light, 58, Stow, failure to stop, remain, provide information, criminal mischief and driving to endanger on Aug. 2, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Charles K. King, 62, Brownfield, reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault and police standoff on Aug. 6, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all suspended, probation one year, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Lyrica Dearborn, 21, Denmark, domestic violence assault on Aug. 11, 2019, dismissed.

Alan T. Darling, 64, Porter, criminal threatening on June 29, 2019, no bill.

David A. Dunham, 76, Fryeburg, possessing sexual explicit material of minor under age 12 on Aug. 29, 2019, dismissed.

Melissa C. Doughty, 36, Baldwin, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Sept. 24, 209, no bill.

Michelle F. Reed, 38, Brownfield, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Nickolaus Egger, 57, Cedar City, Utah, criminal trespass on Oct. 18, 209, found guilty, fined $50.

Andrew Proctor, 20, Chandler, Ariz., fishing without valid license on Aug. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

David B. Davis, 58, Lovell, criminal threatening on Sept. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Lydia Perkins, 64, Cornish, hunting wild turkey over bait on Oct. 5, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Michelle F. Reed, 38, Brownfield, violating condition of release on Nov. 10, 2019, dismissed.

Kelly L. Akerley, 57, North Bridgton, operating after registration suspended on July 18, 2019, dismissed.

Joseph D. Fall, 38, Portland, violating condition of release on Feb. 12, 2019, probation revocation, probation partially revoked, no sentence imposed.

Frank M. Gerrish, 54, Mexico, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Jan. 10, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 3,640 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Amanda L. Bourgoin, 31, Mexico, operating under the influence, prior, on March 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years.

Robert Parise, 29, Dixfield, three counts operating under the influence, priors, and operating vehicle without license on March 30, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Matthey Harrup, 27, Rumford, two counts furnishing liquor to a minor and unsworn falsification on March 12, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250, third charge dismissed.

Kevin E. Pettegrow, 38, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 28, 2019, dismissed.

Kevin Jefferson, 27, Mexico, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing on May 16, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 90 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Michael R. Theriault, 24, Dixfield, violating condition of release on April 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Reilley J. Lombardi, 25, Dixfield, burglary and possession or transfer of burglar’s tools on June 1, 2019, charges dismissed.

Edward P. Gammon Jr., 57, Bryant Pond, domestic violence assault and criminal restraint on June 21, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Mallory J. Tompkins, 33, Dixfield, violating condition of release on June 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Allen M. Hodgson, 24, Dixfield, attaching false plates on May 16, 2019, dismissed.

Joseph C. Ruest, 35, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on May 12, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge dismissed.

Casey L. Braley,27, Rumford, failure to comply with Sex Offender Registration Act, third offense, on May 30, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all suspended, probation one year.

Lisa A. Brown-Huff, 55, Bethel, violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Adam S. Whitaker, 34, Rumford, domestic violence assault on July 29, 2019, dismissed.

Allison L. Abbott, 45, Rumford, harassment on June 28, 2019, dismissed.

Mark J. Gallant, 59, Mexico, domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing on Aug. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Clifton W. Chapman, 56, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on May 13, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, second charge dismissed.

