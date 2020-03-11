ROME — Pine Tree Camp will host four informational sessions, including two digital sessions, to provide access for parents and caregivers statewide who want to send their children to camp.

Pine Tree Camp’s 285-acre campus is fully accessible; providing a barrier-free environment with skilled counselors who ensure all campers, regardless of their ability level, can participate in outdoor activities such as swimming, hiking, boating and fishing. Pine Tree Camp also provides opportunities to make lifelong friends with peers who understand the daily challenges of living with a disability.

Informational session attendees will have the chance to meet camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson, ask questions and talk with other parents and caregivers who have experienced Pine Tree Camp first-hand.

Session 1: From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Pine Tree Society, 71 Rte. 1, Suite B, Scarborough.

Session 2: From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 30, at Pine Tree Camp, 114 Pine Tree Camp Road, Rome.

Session 3: Digital Access, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, video call via Zoom.

Session 4: Digital Access, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, video call via Zoom.

Visit www.pinetreesociety.org to register. For more information, contact Lori Chesley at [email protected] or 207-386-5993.

