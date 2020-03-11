Charges

Lewiston

  • Sharmarke Elabe, 35, of 145 Park St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at 198 Park St.
  • James Corbett, 35, of 11 Bearce St., Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 10:08 p.m. Tuesday on Lincoln Street.
  • Jacob Davis, 28, of 9 Zamore St., Lisbon, on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 1:47 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Lincoln streets.
  • David Kenney, 26, of 102 Pierce St., on a warrant charging violating bail, 5:33 p.m. Wednesday on Park Street.

Auburn

  • Tiffany Weston, 26, of 15 Blue Rock Road, Monmouth, on warrants charging failure to appear in court on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Riverside Inn.

Androscoggin County

  • Ryan Godfrey, 32, of 88 Birch Drive, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license, 8:33 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
  • Jayree Gumprecht, 19, of 1140 Sabattus St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving to endanger, 12:48 p.m. Wednesday on Minot Avenue.
  • Yousri Akasha, 42, of 422 Center Road, Wales, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of domestic assault, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

Accidents

Auburn

  • A car driven by Janelle Enman, 20, of Windham, struck a deer at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday at Washington Street and Moose Brook Road. Her 2007 Ford was towed.
  • Normand E. Guerette, 86, of Auburn, struck a pole at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the Walmart parking lot. His 2014 Toyota was towed.

