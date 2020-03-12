WEST PARIS — “The ’75 Scottys” will play Irish Music at the West Paris Library. Lauren Scott and Chris Borden, the musical duo, “The ’75 Scottys,” will return by popular demand to the West Paris Public Library on Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 pm. Lauren is the fiddler, and her husband Chris Borden plays the guitar and bodhran, an Irish drum. They live in Otisfield and frequently play at the Family Friendly Community Contra Dance at the Community Hall. The Contra Dance Facebook page assures local dancers that “The “75 Scottys and Friends set a great pace for an evening of fun.” Their music is traditional Irish, as well as melodies from Quebec and Eastern Canada. There will be lively tunes and wistful waltzes. The concert is free and sponsored by the Friends of the West Paris Library. A snow date has been set for Sunday, March 29, 2 p.m. For more information, call the Library at 674-2004 or visit the library on Facebook.

