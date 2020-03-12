Kirk Siegel, the Executive Director of Mahoosuc Land Trust, presented on their fairly newly acquired property, the McCoy Chapman Forest. Kirk explained that the owner, Ginny McCoy’s wishes were to create a conservation area and her heirs made that possible when they sold it to MLT. The property has amazing potential for further recreation, and there are already two trails that the public has been enjoying. Thanks to Ginny and to the Land Trust for making this happen for our citizens and visitors to enjoy! Submitted photo

