The Class A Boys Hockey All-State Banquet, which was scheduled for this Saturday at Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch, will be postponed.

The Class A Senior All-Star game, which was to be held at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, also will not be played Saturday.

The news of the postponement was initially posted on the @elhseddies Twitter account Thursday afternoon. Edward Little High School athletic director Todd Sampson confirmed he posted the tweet after talking to his school’s boys hockey coaching staff.

When reached Thursday evening, Class A Boys Hockey Coaches Association members said they preferred to wait until Friday to comment on the status of Saturday’s events.

The banquet includes the announcement of the winner of the Travis Roy Award, which is presented by the coaches association to the most outstanding senior player in the state. That announcement will still take place at the rescheduled banquet, which didn’t have a set date as of Thursday night.

The four finalists for the award are Scarborough forward Dawson Gendreau, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete goalie Liam McGibbon, Lewiston forward Ryan Pomerleau and Thornton Academy forward Sawyer Wirsing.

The postponement comes in response to Governor Janet Mills’ recommendation “that non-essential large, indoor gatherings of 250 attendees or more be postponed in order to delay a potential coronavirus outbreak and substantially reduce its spread.”

“We didn’t want to put a group together … and having the banquet and someone getting sick,” Edward Little boys hockey head coach Norm Gagne said.

“We are going to have it,” Gagne said. “We’re trying to work with the hotel, the Hilton now, to get a date.”

Gagne said the status of the all-star game is unknown.

“As far as the game goes, I don’t know if we’ll have the game (at a later date), but we will definitely have the banquet,” Gagne said.

