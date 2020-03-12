BETHEL — At a March 2 board meeting, Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jessie Perkins spoke about a request for $30,000 that she asked to be include in the FY 2021 budget.

Perkins explained in her letter to the town that the money would be used for marketing and informational purposes, “economic development, communications and planning.”

Perkins also said that moving forward the chamber would be interested in working with Bethel to help spread important information more effectively to area businesses and the general public. Important information would be meeting/public hearing dates, emergency notices and committee/board openings.

The town has struggled in the past to get strong turnouts at public meetings, and currently, several committees have vacant seats.

Perkins said the chamber will consider working with neighboring towns also.

Town Manager Loretta Powers said the chamber’s request has put in the budget and will be discussed at one of the budget meetings.

The board chose Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19 as dates for the budget committee meetings. The second meeting will be held if necessary. Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. at the Bethel Town Office.

« Previous

filed under: