RUMFORD — The Mexico High School Class of 1958 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Hotel Rumford.
RUMFORD — The next luncheon for the Class of 1960 from Mexico High School will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Gatch’s Restaurant. Spouses and guests are always welcome. For information, call Jeanne at 207-364-8841.
