STRONG — An erosion and sediment control workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the Strong Town Office’s Foster Memorial Building, 14 South Main St.

The class is open to anyone interested in working in shoreland zoning areas. Certification and recertification credits will be given to anyone wishing them through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Participants will also learn about new state-of-the-art erosion control techniques and ways to save time and money on construction projects, as well as become eligible for discounts, expedited DEP permitting and other free educational resources.

A free chicken lunch with dessert will be provided to anyone who, with a paid registration, goes into the FCSWCD office, 107 Park St., Farmington, before March 16. The only other recertification class this spring will be a pond construction class on April 28.

For a registration form, send email to: [email protected], or go to either https://www.facebook.com/FCSWCD/ or http://www.franklincswcd.org/workshops.html.

