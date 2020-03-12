Creamed Tuna
Wanda Kilgore, Oxford
1/4 Cup diced onion
3 Tablespoons butter or margarine
1/2 Teaspoon salt
1/4 Teaspoon pepper
1 1/3 Cups milk
1/2 Cup dairy sour cream
1 Large can tuna, drained
3 Tablespoons milk
Melt butter in a saucepan and cook onions until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper. Add the milk all at once. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens and is bubbly. Stir one cup of this mixture into sour cream and return to the saucepan. Stir in the tuna and additional milk. Heat thoroughly, but do not let boil. Serve over toasted English muffins, noodles or rice.
Sloppy Joe
Wanda Kilgore, Oxford
1 Pound ground beef
1/2 Cup chopped onion
1/2 Cup chopped green pepper
1 8 Ounce can tomatoes, cut up
2 Tablespoons quick-cooking rolled oats
1 1/2 Teaspoons chili powder
1 1/2 Teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 Cup water
Cook the beef, onions and green peppers in a large skillet until the beef is browned. Drain any fat. Stir in the tomatoes, oats, chili powder, Worcestershire sauce and garlic salt. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Serve in hamburger buns.
Thumbprint Cookies
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
2/3 Cup butter or margarine
1 1/2 Cups flour
1/2 Cup sugar
2 Egg yolks
1 Teaspoon vanilla
2 Egg whites, slightly beaten
1/2 Cup jam or preserves of your choice
Beat butter for about 30 seconds then add half of the flour, the sugar, egg yolks and vanilla. Beat until well mixed. Add remaining flour and mix thoroughly. Chill for about an hour or until dough is easy to handle. Shape into balls. Roll balls into egg whites and place about 1″ apart on a greased cookie sheet. Press centers with your thumb. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool cookies then fill centers with jam or preserves.
Kids in the Kitchen
Fruit/Veggie Dip
Sharon Bouchard, Norway
1/2 Cup vanilla yogurt
1/2 Cup whipped topping, thawed
1/2 Teaspoon of shredded orange peel
3 Tablespoons orange juice
1 Adult
In a bowl mix yogurt, whipped topping and orange peel. Add orange juice and mix well. Perfect for dipping your favorite fruits or veggies.
