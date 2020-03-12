Last winter, the Mahoosuc Land Trust offered an “Owl Prowl”. The idea was to invite people to come to Valentine Farm, a place where we know owls live, on the chance we would hear them hooting and calling. We did it in February because winter is when owls mate. During this time, owls can be heard vocalizing as they flirt with each other or defend nesting territory from rivals. Unfortunately, during our owl prowl, the woods were silent. Disappointing, right?

Little did we know, as we traipsed through the forest that winter night, chances are, we were under the steel gaze of a pair of Great Horned Owls. As spring drew closer, Barbara Murphy and I noticed a flock of crows would gather in one particular place and scream and caw as if something was upsetting them. Knowing that crows often mob hawks, owls and other predators, we investigated. In spite of looking, and looking we found nothing. Weeks later, late spring, I was wandering around the Valentine Property and heard a harsh, raspy screeching coming repeatedly from a dense thicket. It was loud and insistent. It reminded me of a hawk screaming, except it sounded harsh – more urgent.

With my best stalking skill, I moved toward the sound. As I drew closer, the sound stopped. I stood staring at where I’d last heard the sound. Nothing was there. Suddenly, a grey clump slowly rotated its head and two large yellow eyes glared down at me. It was a Great Horned Owl chick. (Photo from the National Park Service.) It was still covered in fluffy grey down patches. It screamed again and, before I could get my camera, it flew off into the hemlock thicket. As it flew, a second fledgling flew, too. They didn’t go far and I heard them land with a crash.

Great Horned Owls are the largest owls that live in our part of Maine. They are fierce predators, sometimes referred to as the “Tiger of the Sky”. This name is because they will hunt and eat almost anything – even prey that others avoid. Although rabbits, squirrels and mice are a larger part of their diet, they are even documented to hunt skunks and porcupines.

In spite of their size and fierceness, this bird can still live among us undetected. Even so, listen for a deep hooting late at night and early in the morning. Watch and listen for crows mobbing something high in the pines at Valentine Farm. Who knows, you may have just found a sign of the Tiger of the Sky.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To learn about upcoming events or to contact James, send your emails to [email protected].

