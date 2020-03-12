MINOT — Regional School Unit 16 Superintendent Kenneth Healey told selectmen Thursday night that a proposed 5% increase in teacher and support staff salaries accounts for about $900,000 of the $1.97 million increase in next year’s budget.

The spending package for 2020-21 stands at $24.4 million.

Healey and School Board Chairperson Mary Martin of Mechanic Falls said the 5% pay raise for salaried teachers is because, in part, the district needs to begin meeting the state-required $40,000 minimum salary over the next three years.

Healey said increases for 4% and 3.5% in the next two years, respectively, are planned.

Salaries isn’t the only major increase in the budget.

Benefits account for a $250,000 increase and Special Education for a $270,000 increase, he said.

If insurance rates drop to a flat rate as they did last year, another $250,000 may be saved, he said.

Selectmen called for the workshop with school officials and Minot school board representatives to understand the nearly 9% increase in the proposed budget.

Selectman Lisa Cesare said explaining the impact of the increase to residents is going to be difficult. Taxes on a $100,000 home in Minot could increase by $79.03, if the budget passes as is. She said property tax bills would rise significantly, up to $200 or $300.

Martin said there is “lots of space and time for input” on the budget proposal.

“We certainly want to put a budget out there that’s going to pass,” she said. “And it is always a balance to try and find where we can provide our kids with programs and services they need and at the same time meet the capacity for our communities to support it.”

The School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Poland Regional High School library to review and finalize the budget.

A public information session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Minot Consolidated School.

A districtwide meeting vote is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Poland Regional High School auditorium. The budget validation referendum in each of the three towns will be Tuesday, May 12.

At the regular Board of Selectmen meeting Monday, Steve French and Dan Gilpatric were reelected chairm and and vice chairman, respectively.

A bid by Bessey Motors of South Paris was selected for a three-quarter ton pickup truck, which was approved at town meeting Saturday. It will be delivered this week.

Selectmen approved the bid from Nortrax for a backhoe, which was also approved at the town meeting. Town Administrator Danielle Loring will work up a two-year financing package on the backhoe.

The last of several quitclaim deeds was approved by the board. Loring said all tax-acquired properties have been returned to the previous owners.

« Previous

filed under: