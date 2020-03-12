MINOT — Selectmen Monday night scheduled a workshop session with Minot representatives to the Regional School Unit 16 for tonight, Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the town offices to discuss the upcoming school budget.

The $24,428,925 draft of the budget as approved by a combined school and community committee proposes a nearly $2 million increase — 8.78 % — over the current year’s budget.

Taxes assessed on a $100,000 home in Minot would go up $79.03.

In other action at the meeting Monday, Steve French and Dan Gilpatric were re-elected as chair and vice chair of the select board.

Bessey Motors of South Paris won the bid to provide the three-quarter-ton pickup truck that was approved at town meeting Saturday. It will be delivered later this week.

Selectmen approved the bid from Nortrax for purchase of a backhoe that was also approved at the town meeting. Town Administrator Danielle Loring will work up the two-year financing package.

The last of several quit claim deeds was approved by the select board. Loring said there are no tax acquired properties left and any that the town did possess have been returned to the previous owners.

