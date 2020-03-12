DIXFIELD – Albert ?Frankie? D. Downs, 92, of Newton Avenue in Dixfield, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Mexico on Nov. 23, 1927, a son of Lester and Velma (Virgin) Downs.

Frankie was educated in Mexico schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1945.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1948. While in the service, he played on the football team. After being discharged from the Air Force, he played semi pro football.

Frankie was employed for over 40 years with Boise Cascade and was a member of the 25 and 40 year clubs. He was also a TV repairman.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Elks Club and a Volunteer for Senior Plus Meals on Wheels.

Frankie loved coaching youth baseball and basketball, and playing golf with family and friends.

He was a very talented carpenter, and with the help of family and friends, renovated the family homestead.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Gloria (Legere) Downs of Dixfield; his six children, Glenn Downs of Auburn, Janice Bradbury and husband Thomas of Cloquet, Minn., Jayne LaPointe and husband Lawrence ?Boo? of Dixfield, Jeffrey Downs and wife Debora of Auburn, Jill Ridley and husband Scott of Hudson, Wis., and Debra Pykkonen and husband Matthew of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; two brothers, George ?Sonny? Downs and companion Theresa of Carthage, and Walter Downs of Mexico; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, Carter; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Jennie Wing and Lillian Richard; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Downs.

The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful care givers and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the great care given to Frankie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 27, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will be in Maine Veteran?s Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. A reception will be held following the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

If so desired contributions in Frankie?s memory

may be made to

Seniors Plus

?Meals on Wheels?

8 Falcon Road

Lewiston, ME 04240.

