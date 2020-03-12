BETHEL – James Llewellyn Barnes “Jim”, 79, of Bethel, a career Africanist, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home, in South Paris. He was attended by his immediate family.

Born in Tampa, Fla., on March 8, 1940 to Paul L. and Vera S. Barnes, Jim graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1958 and enrolled in the University of Florida where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. He was awarded a B.A. in 1962 and, supported by a USA International Studies Grant, an M.A. in Economics and Spanish in 1964.

Jim served in the U.S Marine Corps from 1964 to 1966. He joined the Foreign Service in 1966 and served as a Consular Officer in SIerra Leone and Honduras. He was awarded the Department of State Meritorious Honor Award, given ?in recognition of his outstanding performance during April 1968, a time of peril in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Mr. Barnes acted as duty officer in the Embassy throughout three consecutive nights, and remained calm and collected despite the most trying conditions. His devotion to duty exemplified by long grueling hours of hard work during the period cited was in the highest tradition of the Foreign Service.”

From 1980 to 2019 he was a member of the Metropolitan Club, New York. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 81, Bethel, Maine.

In 1971, Jim joined Leon Tempelsman and Son and Lazare Kaplan and Son, where he worked for 36 years. During that time, Jim worked and lived in numerous African countries, including Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Angola, Republic of South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia. He used his intellect and diplomatic acumen to build productive business ties with governments in newly independent countries. Jim was also managing director of diamond polishing factories in Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Namibia. As a representative of Lazare Kaplan International, Inc, he pursued the company?s generous promotion of the business, political, and educational successes of the talented students and entrepreneurs in these countries. He became a mentor to many as they met the challenges of the new developments of the time. Through the years, Jim made many lasting and devoted friendships.

Jim was best known for his sense of humor, zest for life, loyalty and generosity to friends and family. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eliza Haven Barnes; his children Jessica Barnes Jolly (husband, David Jolly), Paul Barnes (wife, Leef Smith Barnes), James S. Barnes (partner, Reanna St. Pierre); and beloved grandchildren, Sarah Jolly, and Harrison and Charlotte Barnes. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him, including his faithful dogs, Lolly and Toodles (who were named by his granchildren).

A memorial service and interment will be held in the spring, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maine Veterans Home

mainevets.org/

memorial-giving

