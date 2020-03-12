AUBURN – Pauline L. Bergeron, 87, of 107 Third Street, New Auburn, died peacefully in her sleep on March 7, 2020. Born in Lewiston on April 11, 1932, she was the daughter of Roland and Irene Boucher Berube.

Educated in Auburn schools, she was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1951. On Aug. 22, 1959, she married the love of her life, Raymond C. Bergeron. Mr. Bergeron passed away on Feb. 19, 1988. She was a devoted wife and mother, and was known for her ?sly? sense of humor. Pauline was a devout Catholic, and was very active in St. Louis Church until to her disability prevented her. In her later years she became a strong devotee and promoter of the Traditional Latin Mass.

She is survived by two sons, Charles (Nancy) Bergeron of Lewiston, Philippe (Lisa) Bergeron of Franklin, Mass., three daughters, Monique (David) Polley of Sanford, Lise (Douglas) Greene of Auburn, and Suzanne (Matthew) McGuire of South Bend, Ind.; a sister, Constance (Richard) Godin, of Lewiston, a sister-in-law, Berthe Hutchins of Litchfield and Florida; 17 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Normand Berube.

Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A traditional Latin Mass in the Extraordinary Form funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m., at the Carriage House Plus Banquet and Catering Facility, 1119 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, followed by interment at St. Peter?s Cemetery.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

