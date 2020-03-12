Parent Teacher

Thursday, March 19 will be our second Parent-Teacher Conference of the school year. Teachers have sent home conference paperwork for families to indicate their preferred conference time. Please get that paperwork back to school as soon as possible so that we can get you scheduled. If you have not seen a conference sheet, please reach out to your child’s teacher to schedule a time to meet. Please be reminded that there is no school for students on that day, but they are expected to attend their conference.

During conferences, our sixth graders will have a Bake Sale to raise money for a trip to Fenway Park for a STEM Day. They would appreciate your support! Also, we have lots of Lost and Found items for families to look through as well. We hope you are able to join us for conferences.

Pre-K

Registration Information-Fall 2020 Class: Children need to be four years old on or before October 15, 2020, to be eligible to apply.

To receive a preschool application for the Fall 2020 class, please contact Marjorie Scribner at 743-8972, ext. 8258 or email at [email protected]. When you contact us, please provide the following information: child’s name, child’s date of birth, mailing address and/or street address (if different), parents; name(s) and contact telephone number. More information about the Preschool Collaboration can be found on the district website http://www.msad17.org/content/ enroll-your-child.



Kindergarten Registration

Kindergarten registration and screening will be held Monday, May 4, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at 79 Pleasant Street, Oxford.

More Information:

Do you have a child who will turn 5 on or before October 15, 2020? If so, call the school to schedule a screening appointment for kindergarten. Students in our current pre-k classrooms do not have to go through screening.

The school can be reached at 539-4456 and you can ask to speak with Jill or Christine. Please share this information with those that you know will have kindergarten students next year.

Classrooms?

Congratulations to Mrs. Lebel’s class for completing their February Reading Challenge. Between the top 3 readers in the classroom, Tilcia, Simon, and Austin, they read more than 100 books at home in the month of February! Way to go Mrs. Lebel’s class! Great job with your reading challenge!

Mrs. Cyr’s sixth-graders wrote an opinion piece about how they felt about sled dog racing. Each student chose a musher to follow after reading some short biographies and checking out the Iditarod website. Students will be tracking their chosen musher throughout the 1,049-mile race when it starts this Saturday in Anchorage, Alaska. They will check racing positions, times and graph daily checkpoints.

Fun stuff in music! The younger students, (PK-4) are working on song-stories. They are playing “Horton Hears a Who” using instruments in the percussion family. 6th Grade is hard at work on their Dr. Seuss raps. Mrs. Scala-Bolduc has seen some amazing engagement and creativity from students who are otherwise quiet in music class. It’s been really wonderful to hear some of their compositions. We have some talented sound engineers!

Miss Kirby’s class went to Robert’s Farm this past week. Two of their rotations consisted of skiing and baking banana muffins. Miss Kirby’s class has been studying fractions, exercise, nutrition, and physical/chemical changes. What a fun way to incorporate these skills.

Ms. Nicholas’ class learned to cross-country ski at Robert’s Farm recently. The students showed great perseverance, even when it was really hard. They helped each other up when they fell, gave advice to those struggling and cheered each other on. It was really nice to see them working together as a team.

Important Dates

Thursday, March 12 – OES Reads Family Night, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, March 13 – OES Reads Author Visit with Megan Frazer Blackmore

Wednesday, March 18 – Community Play Group (birth to 4 years old), 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, March 19 – Parent-Teacher Conferences. No School.

Friday, March 20 – Teacher Workshop Day. No School.

