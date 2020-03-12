OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge Club met on Friday, March 6th at The Community Center at 9:15 am. We welcomed a new member Peter Dickson of Freeport.

The winners of the day were: 1st Rosemarie Goodwin and Mike Quinn; 2nd- Les Buzzell and John Hackett; and 3rd- Hazel Glazier and Marta Clements.
All level players are welcome and a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Pat Quinn at 207-461-5788.

