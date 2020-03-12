OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge Club met on Friday, March 6th at The Community Center at 9:15 am. We welcomed a new member Peter Dickson of Freeport.
The winners of the day were: 1st Rosemarie Goodwin and Mike Quinn; 2nd- Les Buzzell and John Hackett; and 3rd- Hazel Glazier and Marta Clements.
All level players are welcome and a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Pat Quinn at 207-461-5788.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
What I’ve learned / Doe Doe Park pool
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge Club
-
Advertiser Democrat
Bar Association announces Law Day contests
-
Advertiser Democrat
Free Essentials of College Planning set
-
Advertiser Democrat
Clubs