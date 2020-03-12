WEST PARIS—The First Universalist Church of West Paris will welcome Fr. Luis Barrios, who is the President of the Board of Directors of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization Pastors for Peace. Fr. Barrios will discuss 2020 Caravan to Cuba, the current situation in Cuba and Latin America, and why it matters.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 2, at noon beginning with a luncheon of Cuban specialties followed with the presentation by Fr. Barrios, who is also a teacher, author and clergyman. He is an expert on Caribbean peoples and on their lives in New York. This gathering celebrates Pastors for Peace and their work for Cuba and other Latin American countries. Pastors for Peace offers concerned US citizens an opportunity to demonstrate and enact an alternative people-to-people foreign policy based in justice and mutual respect. Dozens of Pastors for Peace Caravans have delivered life-giving aid, and organizing at home for a more just policy toward our neighbors in the hemisphere. Founder, Rev. Lucius Walker passed away 10 years ago, but his legacy carries on. In 2001, Rev. Walker led a forum in Portland, Maine; these are his words at the conclusion of his talk “We must continue to march, to work, to struggle, to be in solidarity no matter what obstacles they put in our way, because we are the future hope of the world!” Join with us and Fr. Luis Barrios on April 2 for this important event and celebration, hosted by the Let Cuba Live Committee of Maine and the First Universalist Church of West Paris. While the event is free, a suggested donation of $10.00 would be greatly appreciated.

For more information the about the April 2 event, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected], or Tom Whitney, 743- 2183, [email protected] To learn more about the Let Cuba Live Committee of Maine go to www.letcubalive.org/ and the Pastors for Peace program at ifconews.org/. To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit www.uua.org/.

