Charges
Lewiston
- Karrie Lessard, 27, of 738 Pownal Road, Auburn, on charges of robbery and violating conditions of release, 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at 88 Bartlett St.
- Wac Malwan, 27, of 35 Wood St., on a warrant charging aggravated drug trafficking, possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest, 1:41 a.m. Friday at 87 Bartlett St.
- Jimmy Lee, 57, listed as homeless, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6:52 a.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.
Auburn
- Elizabeth Beaucage, 21, of 5 Bennett Road, Turner, on charges of domestic assault and reckless conduct, 9:06 p.m. Wednesday at 138 Center St.
- Aaron MacDonald, 38, of 1182 Center St., on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, 6:41 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Walter Coleman, 64, of 78 Howard St., arrested by Maine State Police on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 11:21 p.m. Wednesday on Blake Street.
- Andrew Farrington, 31, of 112 Howe St., Lewiston, arrested by Maine State Police on warrants charging failure to pay fines, 5:56 p.m. Friday at 126 Sabattus St.
