ERROL, NH — Fishing is a traditional use of the National Wildlife Refuge System. At Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge (NWR), we welcome people of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in recreational fishing. Umbagog NWR is seeking public review and comment on its proposed fishing opening. The public is invited to review the draft documents for our proposed fishing program, including the Draft Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination and Environmental Assessment. These documents will be available for a 30-day comment period from March 16 until April 14, 2020.

Umbagog NWR is proposing to:

● Provide opportunities for freshwater fishing on refuge lands.

● Officially open fishing on the refuge.

Draft documents are available online at the refuge’s official website at www.fws.gov/refuge/umbagog. You can contact the refuge at (603) 482-3415, [email protected], or [email protected] to request more information. There will be an open house information session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at the Errol, NH Town Hall. This is an opportunity to discuss the proposed changes and to provide your comments on the draft plans.

You can also submit comments to the refuge by mail at the address listed above or by email at

[email protected]

