WEST PARIS — On March 22, The First Universalist Church of West Paris will offer a special worship service at 9 a.m. with Marcel Polak who will present “Resistance to the Holocaust: Rescuers, Presentation.” He will talk about the individual and group rescue of thousands of Jews and other minorities, while millions were murdered during the Holocaust. He will weave his parents’ personal family history of death and survival during the Holocaust with broader historical information about the causes and incremental persecution that led to crimes against humanity and genocide. His focus will be not only on who rescued but the often complex factors, especially for groups, that compelled people to risk their lives to save strangers. Refreshments with be served after the presentation.

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected] roadrunner.com, or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected]. To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org

